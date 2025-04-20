Wings Sweep Home and Home against Georgia

April 20, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The Philadelphia Wings opened up a 10-goal lead Saturday night and held on for a 16-13 win at Wells Fargo Center in the final home game of the season. Joe Resetarits had a hat trick as part of a 10-point game and Deacan Knott made 40 saves in his first career stop to anchor the win.

The game was stingy through the first 20 minutes, after which time the Wings led 2-1. But from that point through the end of the third quarter, Philadelphia outscored the Swarm 12-3 and led 14-4 headed into the final quarter.

Georgia was persistent, however, and outscored the Wings 9-2 in the final 15 minutes. But Knott and the defense were able to shut the door for the final 2:18.

Mitch Jones, Sam LeClair, Dalton Young and Brennan O'Neill each had five point games, while Phil Caputo scored four goals. Mitch de Snoo picked up 16 loose balls in the defensive effort.

