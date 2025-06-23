GPCBLL Games Will Stream Live on Nll+

June 23, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings News Release







PHILADELPHIA - The Greater Philadelphia Collegiate Box Lacrosse League (GPCBLL) is excited to announce that all games for the 2025 season will be broadcast live on NLL+ and will be available for free for all fans to enjoy.

The regular season kicked off on June 16 and runs through July 24, with playoffs scheduled for July 29 and 31. All games will be held at Steelyard Sports in King of Prussia, PA. Fans can watch GPCBLL games live and on-demand on NLL+ by visiting plus.nll.com.

The Greater Philadelphia College Box Lacrosse League (GPCBLL) was established to promote the game of box lacrosse to collegiate athletes in the region and build another pipeline for players to the NLL Draft. In its inaugural 2024 season, the league had 50+ players from programs such as University of Notre Dame, Saint Joseph's University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Salisbury University, and more, competing under the guidance and tutelage of NLL greats. The result was an all-star team that competed at the NCBS National Championships, and two GCPBLL players being selected in the 2024 NLL Entry Draft.

Three GPCBLL teams will compete for the 2025 championship. Returning for the league's second season are head coaches Anthony Joaquim, Brett Manney and Blaze Riorden.

Former Wings defenseman Anthony Joaquim returns to coach the FDR Park Rangers. The former NLL champion spent his NCAA career at Saint Joseph's University and is currently an assistant coach for the school's men's lacrosse team.

Former Wings defenseman and alternate captain Brett Manney returns to coach the Spring Garden Stealth. Manney played four seasons with the Wings before moving with the franchise to New England and ultimately Albany, where his number was later retired. Manney rejoined the Wings organization as Head of Youth Development during the 2024-2025 season.

Wings captain Blaze Riorden returns to coach the Schuylkill River Monsters. He has tallied more than 300 points in his NLL career and served as the captain of Team USA's silver medal-winning squad at last year's World Box Lacrosse Championship.

In partnership with Rowan University, all GPCBLL games will be broadcast with full production support from students in the university's sports and media programs. From filming and directing, to live commentary and play-by-play coverage, Rowan students will gain real-world experience leading the broadcast and delivering quality coverage to fans throughout the season.

For more information about the GPCBLL and the full schedule, visit wingslax.com/gpcbll.







National Lacrosse League Stories from June 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.