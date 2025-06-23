Philadelphia Wings Players Receive 2024-25 NLL Honors

PHILADELPHIA - Today, the National Lacrosse League announced multiple Philadelphia Wings players have received awards honors for the 2024-25 NLL season. Brennan O'Neill has been named to the All-Rookie Team and Mitch de Snoo has been named a 2nd Team All-NLL defenseman.

Brennan O'Neill was selected first overall by Philadelphia in the 2024 NLL Draft, making him the first American to be selected first overall in more than two decades and only the fourth player ever to be drafted first overall in both the professional indoor and outdoor league drafts. In his highly anticipated debut season, O'Neill compiled 25 goals and 33 assists, ranking 2nd among all rookies for goals, assists, and points, respectively. Throughout his rookie campaign, O'Neill received multiple Rookie of the Week honors and made several appearances on SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays.

Mitch de Snoo earns his third career All-NLL selection to finish his ninth season in the league. After beginning the season in Toronto, the former Defensive Player of the Year joined Philadelphia just before the trade deadline and finished at or near the top of all key defensive categories while also contributing 19 points (9 G, 10 A). On the season he finished with 22 blocked shots (5th in NLL), 34 caused turnovers (t-1st in NLL), and 206 loose ball recoveries, tops amongst defensemen.







