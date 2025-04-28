Wings Finish Sixth NLL Season with a Record of 7-11

April 28, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings News Release







The Philadelphia Wings were just the latest team to struggle with Vancouver goaltender Christian Del Bianco, who allowed just five goals on 35 shots faced in 55 minutes to backstop the Warriors to an 11-5 victory in the season finale on Saturday night in Vancouver.

The game was a back-and-forth affair through the first quarter. The teams traded goals until the Warriors pulled ahead 4-2, but Joe Resetarits scored with 1:14 left in the frame to make it a 4-3 contest after 15 minutes.

Unfortunately for the Wings, they didn't score again until nearly halfway through the third quarter. In between, Vancouver outscored Philadelphia 6-0 in the second quarter to open up a 10-3 halftime lead. Mitch Jones had the only tally for either team in the third, and the clubs swapped a pair of goals in the fourth as they combined for just three goals in the entire second half of the game.

Alex Pace, Phil Caputo and Shane Simpson had the other goals for the Wings, while Jones added two assists for a three-point night and Resetarits and Pace one assist each to land as the only other players to have multiple-point games. Resetarits finished the season tied for third in the NLL in scoring with 122 points, while Jones tied for sixth at 111 points.

Mitch de Snoo had 17 loose ball pickups, his third consecutive game of 17 or more in the category. de Snoo finished second in the league in loose balls with 207 after recording 53 in the final three games.

Deacan Knott started the game and allowed four goals on nine shots in 12:19 of play before stepping aside for Nick Damude, who allowed seven goals on 40 shots in the remaining 47:41.

The Wings finished their sixth NLL season with a record of 7-11.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from April 28, 2025

Wings Finish Sixth NLL Season with a Record of 7-11 - Philadelphia Wings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.