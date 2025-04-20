Knighthawks to Face Warriors in Opening Round of 2025 NLL Playoffs

April 20, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Knighthawks will face the Vancouver Warriors in the single-elimination Quarterfinal round of the 2025 National Lacrosse League Playoffs, scheduled to begin the weekend of April 25. This will be the first-ever postseason meeting between the two teams.

The opening round, winner-take-all matchup against the fourth-place Warriors is set for Saturday, April 26 at 10:00 p.m. ET at Rogers Arena in Vancouver and will be carried live on TSN, ESPN+ and TSN+. The contest can also be heard on Big 107.3 FM in addition to being available to viewers on NLL+, this year's new streaming platform which provides instant global access to every game as well as highlights, full game replays and exclusive league content.

The Knighthawks, who finished as the fifth seed after closing out the regular season winning six of their final seven games, secured a postseason berth for the third straight year by way of a 12-6 win over Ottawa Black Bears on April 5 at Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena.

The winner of the first-round contest will move on to face the winner of the Halifax Thunderbirds and Calgary Roughnecks in the best-of-three Semifinal round, scheduled to commence Thursday, May 1, through Sunday, May 4, and continue Thursday, May 8, through Sunday, May 11.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from April 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.