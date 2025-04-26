Halifax Bounces Roughnecks 16-12

April 26, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax, NS - The Calgary Roughnecks were defeated by the Halifax Thunderbirds Saturday night in Nova Scotia in Round 1 of the NLL playoffs.

The Thunderbirds kept the Roughnecks scoreless in the first quarter, whilst netting three goals. Brayden Mayea found the back of the net for Calgary to open the second quarter. Jesse King and Tyler Pace each added to the Roughnecks tally, however the Thunderbirds kept a healthy lead scoring five to head into halftime up 8-3.

Calgary outscored Halifax in the third quarter 4-3 with goals from Dane Dobbie, Curtis Dickson, King and Pace to bring the Riggers within four heading into the final frame. They were ultimately unable to close the gap, with each side tallying another five goals to finish the game 16-12.

Tonight's loss eliminates the Roughnecks from the playoffs and ends the Riggers 2024-25 season.

