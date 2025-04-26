Game Day Playoff Preview - Warriors vs Knighthawks

April 26, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

MATCHUP INFO

- Tonight marks the second meeting between the Warriors and Knighthawks this season: Dec. 13 (home, 10-7 W).

- The Warriors have a 2-1 all-time record against Rochester, including an 1-0 record at home.

- This is the first playoff matchup between the Warriors and Knighthawks.

QUICK NUMBERS

- Christian Del Bianco stopped 35 of 40 shots last week against Philadelphia and improved to 6-0 with an 82.1 save percentage since joining Vancouver.

- Keegan Bal finished the regular season with a franchise-record 112 points (43-69-112).

- Ryan Dilks is fourth in the NLL in caused turnovers (31).

- The Warriors allowed 9.6 goals/game during the regular season, the best mark in the NLL.

PLAYER TO WATCH - VANCOUVER

Keegan Bal

- Having set new career-highs in assists (69) and points (112) during the regular season, Bal embarks on the first playoff run of his career after 111 career regular season games. The Coquitlam native scored three goals in Vancouver's first meeting with Rochester this season, and finished the year on a tear, posting 50 points (19-31-50) during the team's six-game winning streak to close out the regular season.

PLAYER TO WATCH - ROCHESTER

Connor Fields

- The East Amherst, NY native produced the best regular season of his career this year, posting 123 points (46-77-123) in 18 games, good for third in league scoring. Fields was held to only two assists on Dec. 13 when these two teams last met, and will be looking for redemption in this winner-takes-all affair.

WARRIORS VS KNIGHTHAWKS

Vancouver Rochester

10.9 GF/Game 12.7

9.6 GA/Game 11.6

48.1 Shots/Game 57.9

14.2 PIM/Game 13.9

WHERE TO WATCH

- TSN 5

- TSN+

- NLL+

- ESPN+

