Player Transactions

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed John Lintz on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Protected Practice Player Riley Isaacs on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Carter McKenzie on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Mitch Wilde on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Ryland Rees on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Tyler Halls on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

