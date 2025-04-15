Calgary Roughnecks Get Set for the April 19 Tiki Party
April 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Calgary Roughnecks News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks are back on WestJet Field on Saturday, April 19th for the Tiki Party presented by ATCO Energy! The Roughnecks will be fighting for a playoff position as they take on the Colorado Mammoth at 7:00pm mst. Fans in attendance will get a first look at the new Roughnecks jersey design for the 2025-26 NLL season, which will be presented in-game only in the final quarter.
In a special pre-game ceremony, Curtis Dickson will be presented with a silver lacrosse stick to commemorate his 500 goals scored as a member of the Calgary Roughnecks - becoming only the second player in National Lacrosse League history to do so. The presentation will also include a cheque for $5000 for a local charity of Dickson's choosing, courtesy of the Calgary Roughnecks Foundation.
Expect plenty of tiki action on the concourse, with a limbo competition and a trading card booth presented by ATCO Energy. Happy Hour food and drink specials are available from doors open until 6:30pm. One fan in attendance will also be crowned King of the Turf, and will win a RAM 1500 truck at halftime!
Post-game, season ticket holders will be treated to a post-game party on the turf to thank them for their support of the team all regular season. The party continues in the Telus Club, with a performance by Kate Stevens which is free for all fans to attend.
Tickets are available now starting at just $35.70 (plus applicable fees and taxes) and can be purchased at www.CalgaryRoughnecks.com/tickets.
