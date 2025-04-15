Albany FireWolves Can Clinch NLL Playoff Spot this Weekend

ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves can clinch a spot in the 2025 National Lacrosse League (NLL) playoffs with a win this Friday, April 18 against the San Diego Seals in addition to needing several teams to lose in the final weekend of the NLL regular season.

The FireWolves defeated the Seals 12-10 at MVP Arena this past weekend on Saturday, April 12 to bring their record to (7-10) and keep their playoff chances alive. Albany now travels to play San Diego again this Friday, April 18 at 10:30 pm ET at Pechanga Arena for a must win game for both teams. The Seals, with a record of (8-9), will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the FireWolves and will clinch a playoff spot with a win.

The Albany FireWolves need the following to happen to clinch a playoff spot this weekend:

Can clinch a playoff berth with a win AND one of the following:

A Georgia loss vs. Buffalo AND A Colorado loss vs. Calgary, OR

A Georgia loss vs. Buffalo AND an Ottawa loss vs. Saskatchewan, OR

A Georgia loss vs. Buffalo AND Two Calgary losses, OR

Two Calgary losses AND a Philadelphia win vs. Vancouver AND an Ottawa loss vs. Saskatchewan.

View the schedule for this weekend's games here: https://www.nll.com/schedule/full-schedule/

The FireWolves can finish as high as the #7 seed or can secure the #8 seed depending on the results this weekend. Their potential opponents in the Quarterfinals of the NLL Playoffs would be the Buffalo Bandits who have secured the #1 seed or the Saskatchewan Rush who have secured the #2 seed. The Quarterfinals begin on Friday, April 25.

The Quarterfinal round of the NLL Playoffs is a single-elimination game. The NLL Semifinals and Finals are a best of three series.

Fans can watch the Albany FireWolves face the San Diego Seals this Friday, April 18 at 10:30 pm ET on ESPN+, TSN+, NLL+, and locally on MY4.

Stay tuned to the Albany FireWolves social media pages for game updates and potential home playoff dates.

