Player Transactions

April 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Practice Player Riley Isaacs to a Protected Practice Player agreement and have retained him on the Active Roster. (maintain Protected Practice Player Tag)

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Practice Player Dustyn Birkhof to a Protected Practice Player agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Tony Malcom on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Nathan Fehr on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

