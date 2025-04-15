Black Bears' Playoff Clinch Scenarios

April 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The Ottawa Black Bears play their final game of the regular season this Saturday when they travel to Saskatoon to take on the Saskatchewan Rush at 9:00 p.m. ET - with a playoff spot on the line.

The Black Bears have the opportunity to clinch a spot in the 2025 NLL Playoffs on Saturday night, but it's not just a "win and you're in" situation. There are multiple ways the Black Bears could clinch.

With a Black Bears victory

Ottawa can clinch a playoff spot if...

The San Diego Seals lose to the Albany FireWolves

OR

The Georgia Swarm lose to the Buffalo Bandits

OR

The Calgary Roughnecks lose both their games this weekend (Friday vs Las Vegas, Saturday vs Colorado)

With a Black Bears loss

Ottawa can clinch a playoff spot if the Colorado Mammoth lose to the Calgary Roughnecks AND...

The San Diego Seals lose to the Albany FireWolves

OR

The Georgia Swarm lose to the Buffalo Bandits

It will be an intense and exciting weekend as the Black Bears fight for a playoff spot!

Fans can tune in to Saturday's game for free on NLL+.

