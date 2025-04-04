Game Day Preview - Warriors vs Firewolves

April 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







MATCHUP INFO

- Tonight marks the first and only meeting between the Warriors and FireWolves this season.

- The Warriors have a 4-5 all-time record against Albany, including an 1-3 record at home.

QUICK NUMBERS

- Christian Del Bianco made 40 saves last week against Buffalo and improved to 3-0 with an 80.0 save percentage since joining Vancouver.

- Owen Grant is third in the NLL in blocked shots (23).

- Alec Stathakis is third in the NLL in faceoff percentage (59.2%), minimum 250 attempts.

- The Warriors are allowing 10.2 goals/game, the best mark in the NLL.

PLAYER TO WATCH - VANCOUVER

Keegan Bal

- Bal had another outstanding against Buffalo, leading the way with 10 points (4-6-10), including the game-winning goal with 4:01 remaining in regulation. The Coquitlam, BC native is now up to 94 points on the season (35-59-94), tied for the seventh most in the NLL.

PLAYER TO WATCH - ALBANY

Dyson Williams

- Leading all rookies in scoring this season with 54 points (22-32-54) in 15 games this season, Williams has been a key contributor for the FireWolves up front this season. The 2023 first overall pick has eight goals in his last four games, including the overtime winner on March 22 at Buffalo.

UPCOMING GAMES

- Friday, April 11 at Toronto Rock

- Saturday, April 19 vs Philadelphia Wings

WARRIORS VS FIREWOLVES

Vancouver Albany

10.9 GF/Game 11.1

10.2 GA/Game 11.9

48.5 Shots/Game 54.7

13.6 PIM/Game 13.7

WHERE TO WATCH

- NLL+

- TSN+

- ESPN+

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.