Albany FireWolves Drop Road Game to Vancouver Warriors

April 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Albany FireWolves (6-10) did all they could to mount a comeback but would fall to the Vancouver Warrior (9-7) in a low scoring 10-4 game at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Friday night.

Scoring for the FireWolves came from Tye Kurtz with 2 points (1g, 1a), Dyson Williams with 2 points (1g, 1a), and Ethan Walker and Alex Simmons each scoring 1 goal. Kyle Jackson would add 2 assists to help him reach 200 career assists. Joe Nardella was great in the faceoff circle once again winning 13 out of 18 faceoffs.

The game began with a quick Vancouver goal being called off after an Albany challenge that kept the game scoreless. Soon after, the Warriors would capitalize on another chance and take a 1-0 lead. The FireWolves were then hit with a five-minute major which Vancouver capitalized on to extend their lead to 2-0. Albany would answer right back with a shorthanded goal by Kurtz to cut the score to 2-1. The FireWolves would kill off the remainder of the penalty to end the first quarter with the score at 2-1.

The second quarter saw the FireWolves work to get good scoring opportunities and chip away at Vancouver's lead. However, the Warriors would control the pace of play and add two more goals in the quarter to go up 4-1. FireWolves goalie Doug Jamieson and the Albany defense played well to prevent any further goals heading into halftime with the score remaining 4-1.

After a slow first half, the FireWolves started the third quarter off hot with Walker sweeping across the top to make it 4-2. A few minutes later the Warriors would respond with a goal to keep their lead at 5-2. After several shifts of back and forth play that saw both defenses make great stops, Williams found the back of the net off a shovel shot that leaked in to close the gap to 5-3. The game would go into final quarter at the same score of 5-3 in this low scoring affair.

The final quarter saw Albany get several chances on the power play to bring the score even closer, but they struggled to get past the Vancouver defense despite several great scoring chances. Williams and Simmons would each hit the crossbar and the score would stay knotted at 5-3. The Warriors would then go on a two-goal run to bring their lead to 7-3. Simmons would stop the run and give Albany life with a rocket shot to cut the score to 7-4 and plenty of time left. The FireWolves would make their final push, but Vancouver held them off and would add three more goals on a late game run. The game ended with the Warriors winning 10-4 over the FireWolves.

For their final home game of the regular season, the FireWolves welcome the San Diego Seals to MVP Arena on Saturday, April 12 at 7 pm, looking to continue their hunt for a spot in the playoffs.

