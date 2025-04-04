Rush Drop Battle Of The Prairies Rematch Against Roughnecks

April 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush fell 10-6 against the Calgary Roughnecks on Friday night at SaskTel Centre.

In the first quarter, Robert Church opened the scoring, tied the game at 2-2 and then Austin Shanks gave the home side a lead after 15 minutes.

Captain Ryan Keenan found the back of the net to open the second frame, with Church finishing the opening half hat trick, leaving the game

Austin Shanks scored his second of the game in the third, but it was Calgary who battled back to tie the game at 6-6.

In the final frame, Calgary potted four unanswered to win the second edition of the battle of the prairies 10-6.

Between the pipes, Frank Scigliano stopped 37/45 while Jake Naso won 15 of 20 faceoffs in the win.

