Georgia Swarm Set for NLL Quarterfinal against Saskatchewan

April 25, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm News Release







DULUTH, GA - The Georgia Swarm are headed north to face the Saskatchewan Rush in the National Lacrosse League Quarterfinals on Saturday, April 26. Opening faceoff is set for 9:30 PM ET at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

The Swarm clinched their second consecutive postseason berth following an upset victory over the two-time defending NLL Champion Buffalo Bandits last weekend at Gas South Arena. The high stakes win secured the Swarm the No. 7 seed in the 2025 NLL Playoffs.

Now, Georgia shifts its focus to the No. 2 seed Saskatchewan Rush, who finished the regular season with a 13-5 record. With the Quarterfinals structured as a single-elimination matchup, the Swarm face another must-win situation to keep their championship hopes alive and advance to the best-of-three Semifinal round.

Last season, the Swarm's playoff run ended in dramatic fashion with a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Bandits in the Quarterfinals. This year, Georgia aims to rewrite the narrative and earn the opportunity to host a playoff game at home.

Saturday's game promises intensity, grit, and high-stakes action as the Swarm look to carry their momentum into Saskatoon and continue their quest for the NLL Cup.

