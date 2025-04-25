Player Transactions

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Kiel Matisz on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Tehoka Nanticoke on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

