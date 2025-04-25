Player Transactions
April 25, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Kiel Matisz on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Tehoka Nanticoke on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
