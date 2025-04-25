Bandits Take on Seals in All-Or-Nothing Postseason Game to Begin 2025 NLL Playoffs

April 25, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







It all comes down to this: one game for a berth in the quarterfinals.

The Buffalo Bandits will take on the San Diego Seals at KeyBank Center on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in a single-elimination, first-round playoff game.

The game will be broadcast on CW23 and TSN. You can stream it on ESPN+ or, if you're in Canada, on TSN+. The game will be broadcast on the radio locally on 1520 AM.

Here's everything you need to know before Buffalo's win-or-go-home playoff game.

Bandits Playoff Basics

The Bandits will be making their 26th playoff appearance in 33 NLL seasons. They've made 13 trips to the NLL Finals, including three consecutive appearances from 1992 to 1994 and four consecutive appearances since 2019 (the league did not hold playoffs in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

Friday's game will mark the 17th quarterfinal game the Bandits will have played in franchise history.

Banditland, Get Pumped

This team needs all of you get loud for them on Friday!

Educate yourself on Banditland in our feature story with insight from long-time Bandits public announcer Chris "Swennie" Swenson and Bandits Senior Director of Lacrosse Operations Scott Loffler.

One Step at a Time

The Bandits are looking to win their third consecutive NLL title, which would make them the second team in league history to win a three-peat (joining the Rochester Knighthawks from 2012 to 2014).

However, the Bandits still have to win five games to make history, including first beating San Diego on Friday to make it to the semi-finals, something head coach John Tavares and players emphasized in the playoff preview.

Playoff Potentials

If the Bandits win on Friday, they'll play the winner of the Rochester vs. Vancouver matchup, which is scheduled for Saturday at 10 p.m.

Scouting the Seals

The Bandits have played the Seals twice this season, with both games being decided by one goal.

The Seals handed the Bandits their first loss of the season, 14-13 in overtime, in Buffalo on Feb. 15. The next week, however, the Bandits got their revenge, traveling to San Diego to beat the Seals 13-12.

Buffalo is 5-1 all-time against San Diego, including a 2-1 home record against the Seals.

