Playoff Preview - Halifax vs Calgary

April 25, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







The Halifax Thunderbirds return home on Saturday night for their first-ever home playoff matchup when they welcome the Calgary Roughnecks to Scotiabank Centre. Face-off is set for 8:00 p.m. AT.

Scouting the Thunderbirds

It was a banner season for the Thunderbirds offensively, as they posted the best goals for in a single season since they moved to Halifax.

Randy Staats (32G, 70A) and Clarke Petterson (30G, 70A) each hit the 100-point plateau in the team's final game of the season in Toronto, becoming the first set of Thunderbirds teammates to accomplish the feat in the same season. Thomas Hoggarth (31G, 31A) also set a new career high in points in his first year with Halifax.

Thunderbirds captain Cody Jamieson (23G, 23A) finished the year on a tear, scoring 32 points in his final eight games of the year. The veteran was able to reach the 1,000-point mark because of his efforts down the back stretch of the season. The top point-getter in the team's regular-season finale was Dawson Theede (32G, 22A), who finished with four goals and 10 points. Despite missing six games this season, Theede is averaging 4.5 points per game.

In terms of end-of-season awards, Ryan Terefenko (17G, 21A) has cemented his place in the Transition Player of the Year race, while Mike Robinson (22G, 32A) will be in the conversation for Rookie of the Year with his efforts.

Jake Withers and Graeme Hossack were also pivotal pieces for the Thunderbirds all year, both defensively and in transition. Withers sits at 63 percent on draws this year while leading the team in loose balls.

Drew Hutchison started the Thunderbirds' final two games of the season and will likely get the nod in this clash. The 27-year-old has an 11.96 goals-against average and a .759 save percentage so far this season.

Scouting the Roughnecks

The Roughnecks boast a strong attack up front, led by the star duo of Curtis Dickson (48G, 60A) and Jesse King (30G, 76A), who each can put up big numbers on a nightly basis.

Lefties Tanner Cook (30G, 40A) and Dane Dobbie (36G, 27A) have also had great years while Tyler Pace (16G, 41A) has been a big factor on the righty side of the floor. Calgary also has some strong complementary options in Haiden Dickson (20G, 17A), Brayden Mayea (12G, 20A), and Mathieu Gautier (7G, 12A), who have all produced when they've been in the lineup.

Calgary isn't a team that pushes transition as much as is previous seasons. But Bennett Smith is their leading scorer out of the back gate. The rookie is growing with every appearance and becoming a force for the Roughnecks.

Eli Salama leads the Calgary defence, while they also have some solid veterans in Reece Callies, John Lintz, and Harrison Matsuoka, along with some young exciting players in Jack Follows, Brayden Laity, and Griffin Hall.

Nick Rose joined the Roughnecks mid-season and has been strong between the pipes for Calgary. The veteran netminder holds a 9.95 GAA and a .820 SV% in seven games with his new squad.

Milestone Watch

Cody Jamieson needs six points to reach 100 for his playoff career

Cody Jamieson needs one game played to surpass Scott Campbell for second all-time and tie Regy Thorpe for first all-time in franchise history

Jake Withers needs 12 face-off wins to reach 150 for his playoff career

Jake Withers needs 19 face-off wins to surpass Tyler Burton for eighth all-time in NLL history (157)

Broadcast Info

Fans can tune into Saturday's action on TSN.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.