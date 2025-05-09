Semifinal Preview - Halifax at Saskatchewan (Game 2)

May 9, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The Halifax Thunderbirds will look to push their semifinal series with the Saskatchewan Rush to a third and deciding game on Saturday night when the teams go head to head in Game 2 at SaskTel Centre. Opening face-off is at 10:30 p.m. AT.

Scouting the Thunderbirds

Halifax was held to single digits to open the semifinals, but this is a team that has bounced back in big ways this year when called upon.

Randy Staats (3G, 10A) led the Thunderbirds with a five-assist night and six points total. Thomas Hoggarth (5G, 5A) had a pair of goals while Clarke Petterson (2G, 7A) and Dawson Theede (5G, 3A) each had three-point nights.

The Thunderbirds will look to try and get out and run in transition to help their cause in Game 2. Ryan Terefenko had his first goal of the playoffs last weekend. He also had 11 loose balls and a caused turnover. Jake Withers also finished with 11 loose balls of his own. When Halifax is able to run and get teams uncomfortable, they are a difficult team to deal with.

Drew Hutchison made 21 saves in Game 1 but was ultimately pulled for Warren Hill, who finished out the contest. Hill finished with 14 saves of his own.

Scouting the Rush

The Rush got contributions across the board offensively in Game 1 of the series, but nobody had a bigger night than Austin Shanks (8G, 2A). The righty scored a sock trick against his former team. Zach Manns (3G, 8A) led all Rush players with nine points on the evening.

Saskatchewan captain Ryan Keenan (3G, 5A) and Robert Church (2G, 6A) each had five-point outings while Clark Walter (3G, 3A) and Brock Haley (2G, 3A) each had three points apiece.

Matt Hossack chipped in a goal and an assist in transition, along with eight loose balls and two caused turnovers. Mike Messenger added another transition tally with five loose balls and a CTO.

Frank Scigliano came up with another big performance on the road a week ago, turning away 41 shots to give his team an advantage in the series. The Rush will be hoping for another big night from their starter.

Milestone Watch

Cody Jamieson needs one point to reach 100 for his playoff career...Needs two goals to reach 40 for his playoff career...needs five assists to pass Josh Sanderson for 11th all-time (66)...Needs eight assists to pass Jeff Shattler and Curtis Dickson for ninth all-time (69)

Jake Withers needs 25 face-off wins to pass Jamie Hanford for sixth all-time (190)

Broadcast Information

Fans can catch Game 2 action on TSN. In the United States, you can tune in on ESPN+







