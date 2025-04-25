Bandits to Host Game 1 of NLL Semifinals on Friday, May 2

April 25, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Get ready for a second-round showdown next Friday!

The Buffalo Bandits will host Game 1 of the best-of-three NLL Semifinals at KeyBank Center on Friday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. Buffalo will play the winner of this Saturday's quarterfinal match between Rochester and Vancouver.

The full schedule for the best-of-three series will be announced in the coming days.

Buffalo advanced to the semifinal round with a 5-4 win over the San Diego Seals in their single-elimination quarterfinal game at KeyBank Center on Friday.

The Bandits will be playing for their fifth consecutive appearance in the NLL Finals. They fell to Calgary in 2019 and Colorado in 2022 before winning each of the past two championships. (The NLL did not hold playoffs in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)

