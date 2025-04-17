Swarm vs. Bandits: Playoff Drama Unfolds Saturday Night in Duluth, GA

April 17, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DULUTH, GA - The Georgia Swarm return to Harrah's Cherokee Casino Field at Gas South Arena this Saturday, April 19 at 7:30 PM ET for a crucial regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bandits. Saturday marks the first meeting between the two teams since their playoff showdown last April in Buffalo, and with postseason implications on the line for Georgia, the stakes couldn't be higher.

Currently sitting at 8-9 tied with three other teams with the same record, the Swarm enter the final week of the regular season needing both a victory and outside help to clinch an NLL playoff spot. Georgia's postseason chances sit at 53% with a win, but a playoff berth will only be secured if one of the following scenarios also occurs: a Colorado loss vs. Calgary; a Calgary loss vs. Las Vegas; a Calgary loss to Colorado and a San Diego win vs. Albany; or a Calgary loss to Colorado and an Ottawa loss vs. Saskatchewan.

Despite back-to-back losses to Philadelphia, the Swarm remain within reach of a playoff berth thanks to strong performances from key contributors. Lyle Thompson leads the team with 90 points (40 goals, 50 assists), followed by Shayne Jackson with 70 points (30 goals, 40 assists). Bryan Cole has emerged as a standout transition player, recording a goal in every game this season. Captain Jordan MacIntosh has posted a career-best campaign with 120 loose balls, 17 blocked shots, and a seven-point outing against the Wings. In goal, Brett Dobson continues to anchor the defense and has proven to be a difference-maker when in form.

Buffalo, currently 13-4, has locked in the top seed in the NLL playoffs. It remains unclear whether stars like Josh Byrne and Dhane Smith will be active for the matchup, as the Bandits look to balance rest and momentum heading into the postseason.

Georgia has played in one of the league's tightest schedules this year, with 11 of 17 games decided by three goals or fewer. The Swarm are 4-4 at home heading into Saturday and will look to use home-field advantage to keep their season alive in what could be one of the most exciting games of the year. For attendees who have never attended a professional lacrosse game, this is the game to attend as star talents clash for crucial excitement.

Tickets are now available at GeorgiaSwarm.com and at the Gas South Arena box office. The game will be streamed live on NLL+, ESPN+, and TSN+. In Georgia, you can also watch it later on the PeachTree Sports Network.

If the Swarm secures a playoff spot, the National Lacrosse League will announce their postseason schedule and opponent after all Week 21 games have concluded.

