Jamieson's Big Saves and Kurtz's 6 Goals Fuel FireWolves Win: By the Numbers Presented by Storedtech

Jamieson's Big Saves and Kurtz's 6 Goals Fuel FireWolves Win: By the Numbers

April 17, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

ALBANY, NY - In a must win situation for the Albany FireWolves it was forward Tye Kurtz who fueled the offense in the 12-10 win over the San Diego Seals while goalie Doug Jamieson also had another great performance at MVP Arena this past Saturday. With the National Lacrosse League (NLL) playoffs approaching, the FireWolves have gotten clutch games from their stars to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Let's go By The Numbers Presented By StoredTech and look at some of the key numbers from this past weekend's game. View game stats here: ALBANY VS SAN DIEGO

6 Goals By Tye Kurtz

In a game that the FireWolves needed to win to keep their season alive, it was Kurtz who exploded for an amazing 6 goal performance as he brought the home crowd to their feet with his sharpshooting. This was the third time in Kurtz's two NLL seasons that he has scored 6 goals or more and he continues to show that he is one of the best goal scorers in the NLL. He got Albany going with the first goal of the game and he would strike at crucial moments as the FireWolves fought back against the Seals. His goals came on outside shots where he used his deceptive shooting to beat the San Diego goalie and on inside finishes where he used his slick stick skills to catch and quickly bury the ball off great passing from his teammates. His sixth goal on the night would be the game winner off a step-down shot in the middle. Kurtz's heroics set up the FireWolves for a chance to complete this amazing comeback and snag a playoff spot.

4 Power Play Goals

The FireWolves power play was also clicking at the perfect time with the extra man unit converting on 4 out of 5 power play opportunities in the game. Great passing, picks, and shooting helped Albany find the weak points against San Diego and score huge goals that were critical in the win. Kurtz scored twice on the power play, Dyson Williams scored once, and Nick Chaykowsky would score on an empty net situation which still counted toward their power play total. Being able to take advantage of the Seals penalties proved to be one of the biggest difference makers in such a tight game and they will need to keep it up in another matchup with San Diego this Friday.

39 Saves By Doug Jamieson

Along with the offense showing up when it mattered most, it was goalie Doug Jamieson who played great in net throughout the game but also made the game winning play in the last minutes of the game. With three minutes left in the game and Albany holding a 11-10 lead, the Seals desperately worked to tie the game. They swung the ball around and took a shot that defenseman Ethan O'Connor blocked, but they would gather the rebound and quickly move it to an open man on the crease as Jamieson sprawled to throw his stick up and block it, which he did. The FireWolves would gather the rebound and close out the game as Jamieson's big save propelled Albany to the much needed win. The legend of Dougie continues to grow in the hearts of FireWolves fans. Watch the save below:

The Albany FireWolves can clinch a spot in the 2025 NLL playoffs with a win this Friday, April 18 against the San Diego Seals in addition to needing several teams to lose in the final weekend of the NLL regular season. Fans can watch the Albany FireWolves face the San Diego Seals this Friday, April 18 at 10:30 pm ET on ESPN+, TSN+, NLL+, and locally on MY4.

Stay tuned to the Albany FireWolves social media pages for game updates and potential home playoff dates.

