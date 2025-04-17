Player Transactions
April 17, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
The Georgia Swarm have signed Practice Player Carter Page to a Protected Practice Player agreement.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Austin Blumbergs on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Nonkon Thompson on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.
