Player Transactions

The Georgia Swarm have signed Practice Player Carter Page to a Protected Practice Player agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Austin Blumbergs on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Nonkon Thompson on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

