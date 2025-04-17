Game Preview - Halifax at Toronto

April 17, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







The Halifax Thunderbirds wrap up their regular-season schedule on Friday night when they take on the Toronto Rock at Paramount Fine Foods Centre. Face-off is at 8:00 p.m. AT.

Scouting the Thunderbirds

The Thunderbirds sit second league-wide in goals-for, and last weekend, they were able to post double digits against a stout Buffalo defence.

With one game left in the regular season, both Randy Staats (30G, 65A) and Clarke Petterson (30G, 63A) have the chance to break the 100-point mark. It would be the first time Staats has achieved the feat and the second time for Petterson, respectively.

Thomas Hoggarth (28G, 29A) also has the opportunity to tie his career-high in Toronto. He sits tied for third on the Thunderbirds in goals alongside lefty Dawson Theede (28G, 11A). Last weekend belonged to Halifax captain Cody Jamieson (20G, 21A). The veteran had a four-point outing, reaching the 1,000-point mark for his career in the process.

He became the 17th player in league history and the first Indigenous player to reach the mark.

In the same game, Jake Withers surpassed Jamie Hanford for fourth all-time in face-off wins. He won 22 of 31 against Buffalo, continuing his strong campaign. Ryan Terefenko is also looking to cement himself as a finalist for the NLL Transition Player of the Year with one more standout showing on both ends of the floor.

Drew Hutchison got the start last time out, but despite a 33-save performance, he ended up with the loss. The third-year goaltender sits with a 12.52 goals-against average and a .756 save percentage.

Scouting the Rock

The Rock have been hit by the injury bug all season, and as they wrap up the final weekend of their season, they could be without a key pair of players.

Top scorer Tom Schreiber (13G, 30A) and face-off ace TD Ierlan are both on the Injured Reserve. Keep an eye on the status of both heading into Friday's contest.

If Schreiber can't go, it'll be next man up for the Rock. Josh Dawick (38G, 28A) leads Toronto in goals as he continues a breakout season. Chris Boushy (32G, 27A) and Corey Small (24G, 21A) sit second and third, respectively, in goals on the Rock this year.

Look for two-way threat Challen Rogers (8G, 23A) to also take significant reps up front if Schreiber is out. The Rock captain is one of the best transition players in the world. Dan Craig (12G, 34A) and Nathan Grenon (6G, 4A) will also be depth options for Toronto on the left side.

Alongside Rogers, the Rock also have former NLL Defenders of the Year in Latrell Harris and Brad Kri. Their defensive unit has depth and likes to get out in transition.

After the mid-season trade of Nick Rose, the Rock have turned to Troy Holowchuk. The new Rock starter has an 11.84 GAA and a .754 SV% this season.

Milestone Watch

Randy Staats needs

Clarke Petterson needs

Mike Accursi needs one win to reach 50 for his coaching career

Broadcast Info

The Thunderbirds and Rock will go head-to-head for the NLL Game of the Week on TSN. Fans can catch the action on TSN1 and TSN5.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.