Fan Club Fueled by Martel Mania Ready to Celebrate Big on Fan Appreciation Night

April 17, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







Sometimes you don't realize anything's missing in your life until you experience something so profound, you wonder how you ever lived without it. Vancouver Warriors fans can relate - once you attend your first game, the atmosphere pulls you in and keeps you coming back for more.

That was the case for a group of friends whose summer joke turned into a season-long fandom and one of the most recognizable supporters at games this season.

Aren Boschman and Adam Zielinski are part of the crew who started the Ryan Martel Fan Club. You've probably seen them - armed with creative signs, energy, and enthusiasm - in the Uber Eats Party Zone and featured on the jumbotron throughout the season.

Boschman plays lacrosse recreationally, while Zielinski has never played. They both have friends in the sport, including one who plays college lacrosse in Chicago and with the New Westminster Salmonbellies.

None of them had any personal connection to Marty. Their fandom started by chance, during a drive in White Rock.

Their Salmonbellies-playing friend had a Salmonbellies bumper sticker on his car and cut in front of a truck in traffic. The truck driver, frustrated, spotted the sticker and pulled up beside them. He claimed Ryan Martel - who plays for the Salmonbellies in the WLA - was a friend of his and that Marty would beat them up for cutting him off.

That random moment stuck. The friend group turned the interaction into a running joke, one of their friends coming up with phrases like "What the Ryan dude?!" and "This is SO Ryan" becoming part of their everyday banter. The rest of the group aptly said their friend had a case of Marteliosis.

They kept tabs on Martel's re-signing over the summer and decided to get tickets and make a sign for the first home game in December - complete with pictures pulled from Marty's Instagram and the Warriors' social media.

"We thought we'll go to the game, make a sign and we thought it would be funny, but we never intended for it to carry on for this long," Boschman said. "We're so glad it has because it means a lot more to us now."

"Now we're diehard Vancouver Warriors fans. We go to every single home game, and we watch or stream their games when they're on the road," Zielinski said. "We're so happy we're going to the playoffs - it's going to be electric, we're so excited."

From the first game, they were hooked.

Just like how Martel ignites his teammates, the fan club gets fired up when he scores. They love the energy he brings, and the heart he plays with.

"He's diving in the crease, he's shimmying around, his play style is so aggressive, and I feel like he's one of the most aggressive forwards for sure. The game [against Georgia] where the goalie sucker punched him in the face - we were not happy about that - but it shows the determination. He'll get in there and he'll get punched in the face if he needs to score," Zielinski said.

"The game against Georgia when he had four goals, I don't think we've ever been happier," he added.

The first time Martel spotted his fan club in the party zone he gave his supporters a wink through the glass. Later, they met him during an autograph signing on the turf.

"I appreciate the support. I love it, it fires me up and I'll keep trying to score for them," Martel said.

Boschman says the acknowledgement from Martel is a core memory for them.

"He might not be the biggest name in the league, but to us he's a legend. It's not just because of how he plays but because of how he brings us together, that's what it's all about now," Boschman said.

Since December, the Ryan Martel Fan Club has a tradition of driving to the Bridgeport train station from South Surrey and catching the Skytrain to Rogers Arena. They even have a go-to spot for pregame meals before heading to the game.

"We felt lost during bye weeks," they both shared.

Zielinski had been to a Vancouver Stealth game at the Langley Events Centre, but he says a Warriors' game at Rogers Arena is next level. Growing up a Canucks fan, the nostalgia of the venue was a big pull for him.

"Being at the glass up close to the players and the interaction after the game getting to meet Ryan and having him sign stuff for us sealed the deal for us to continue to come back," Zielinski said.

They even got to meet Martel's dad, Rob, on the turf after the game, and went home with lacrosse balls signed by the father-son duo.

Boschman enjoyed the music that played throughout the game and said that it's a high-energy atmosphere from start to finish.

"It felt smaller than a Canucks game, but at the same time felt way bigger because there's a lot more energy because the music was playing and it's so interactive," Boschman said.

The Ryan Martel Fan Club has had a front-row seat to the Warriors' fan-first approach. They've participated in Sportsbar food tastings and were impressed with the ticketing team's hospitality. After attending a few games, Zielinski got a call with special offers.

"I'd only gone to three games and they're treating me like I'm some celebrity, phoning me and trying to get me deals," Zielinski said.

For the Warriors' Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday against the Philadelphia Wings, the club is going all out with multiple signs - not just for Martel, but to cheer on the rest of the team too.

When it comes to the Ryan Martel Fan Club, Boschman and Zielinski say the more the merrier. They want to share the love with other fans too, and hope others join them in the Uber Eats Party Zone. They're all about community - whether it's celebrating a Keegan Bal hat trick, marveling at Christian Del Bianco in net, or supporting Adam Charalambides and Owen Grant.

"We love every single player, but Ryan's the reason we started coming to games," Boschman said.

Boschman and Zielinski hope their passion inspires others to check out a game because this team has given them so much in return.

It goes without saying the Ryan Martel Fan Club will be at the Warriors' playoffs and they want to continue this tradition within their friend group as long as they can.

"We're hoping to secure season tickets for next season so it will live on," Boschman said.

What started as a playful way to support a player they didn't even know has grown into a full-fledged passion for the game, the team, and the Warriors' community. And while the group formed because of Ryan Martel, it's the energy, connection, and memories they've made that keep them coming back.

Due to high demand for tickets for their last regular-season home game, the Warriors are going to partially open the Upper Bowl on Saturday. Tickets for sections 329, 330, and 301, located in front of the Sportsbar party suite.

