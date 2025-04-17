Warriors Playoff Excitement Grows as Rogers Arena Opens Upper Bowl for the First Time in Franchise History

April 17, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

VANCOUVER, BC - For the first time ever, the Vancouver Warriors will open select sections of the upper bowl of Rogers Arena as the team celebrates Fan Appreciation Night in epic fashion on Saturday, April 19. The move comes as a direct response to the surging fan support and electric atmosphere building around the team's red-hot performance, riding a five-game win streak into the final week of the season.

With the playoffs looming, the Warriors have caught fire-led by superstar goaltender Christian Del Bianco, who has been a brick wall between the pipes, and offensive dynamo Keegan Bal, who continues to dominate, already achieving a career-high in points and only five away from a new franchise record. The team's late-season surge has ignited Vancouver's lacrosse faithful, turning Rogers Arena into one of the loudest venues in the NLL. The Warriors will now look to harness the fans' momentum as they battle for a home playoff date on Saturday!

Opening the upper bowl is a testament to the passion of our fans and the desire of the City of Vancouver and entire Lower Mainland to get behind the Warriors as they head into the playoffs, said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. We couldn't be more excited to welcome even more of our incredible fanbase to Rogers Arena as we celebrate them on Fan Appreciation Night.

Fan Appreciation Night will feature giveaways, exclusive merch, post-game autographs, and more capping off a historic night for the franchise.

Highlights of the night include:

Party on the Plaza! Get there early to and join Timbr and the Dance team on the plaza to enjoy music, face painting, and more starting at 3:30!

BYOBucket! As a fan appreciation special, fans can bring their own 5-gallon or 20-litre container to fill with popcorn for only $13.99! Please note, no glass or metal containers are permitted.

Fun Prizing and Giveaways! Enjoy awesome giveaways from Cavendish Farms, VEGAIN, and Canadian Tire!

Show Your Spirit! Show your Warriors spirit with face painting at Section 104 - fun for all ages!

Post Game Autograph Session - Stick around after the final whistle for a full-team autograph session on the turf! This is your last chance this season to meet the team up close!

Jerseys Off Our Back - A special thank you to our season ticket members! After the game, select season ticket members will have the opportunity to head down to the turf to meet the players and receive their game-worn jerseys in this unforgettable tradition!

The Warriors are excited to dedicate the night to their amazing fans who have been with them every step of the way.

Get your tickets now at tickets.vancouverwarriors.com/singlegame and don't miss out on an unforgettable night!

Planning to bring a crew? We've got special suite experiences available for you! Get the details at tickets.vancouverwarriors.com/suites.

