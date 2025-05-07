NLL Announces 2024.25 Awards Finalists

May 7, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver, BC - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) announced today that five members of the Vancouver Warriors organization have been nominated for league awards. The winners will be announced later this month.

Ryan Dilks: Defensive Player of the Year

The reigning NLL Defensive Player of the Year, Ryan Dilks has once again been named a finalist for the award. Dilks had another banner year for the Warriors, racking up 104 loose balls, 31 caused turnovers, and 12 blocked shots, to go along with five points (0-5-5) in 18 games. His 31 caused turnovers ranked fourth in the NLL, while his 104 loose ball recoveries ranked third amongst Warriors players. In addition to his win last season, Dilks also won the Defensive Player of the Year Award during the 2015.16 season while a member of the Saskatchewan Rush.

"Dilksy had another outstanding season," said Curt Malawsky, Warriors General Manager and Head Coach. "He is not only asked to pick some of the best lacrosse players in the NLL but in the world. Not only does he pick them up, he shuts them down. He is very crafty and savvy which is why he is constantly at the top of the NLL in caused turnovers  Ryan's leadership on the defensive end is what he is known for most, but the ability to teach and lead our young players is invaluable. To be able to be this consistent year after year is what the Defensive Player of the Year is all about."

Owen Grant: Transition Player of the Year

After being named a finalist for the NLL Rookie of the Year last season, Owen Grant followed it up with an outstanding sophomore season in 2024.25, recording 24 points (15-9-24), 103 loose ball recoveries, 28 caused turnovers, and 27 blocked shots. His 27 blocked shots were third in the NLL, his 28 caused turnovers were tied for fifth, and his three shorthanded tallies were tied for third in the league. Grant's ability to be a force in the transition game and put opposing teams on their heels were key to the Warriors' success this season.

"OG had a phenomenal sophomore season," commented Malawsky. "His anticipation, compete and will to win goes well beyond his years. The skillset to dispossess players, scoop up loose balls on the dead run and score at a very efficient rate is something that really fuelled our transition game. Possession is a huge focal point on our team. Owen not only creates and facilitates transition, he is very responsible with the ball. Understanding when to push the ball and when not to is a something we value. All those attributes culminates into the Transition Player of the Year in our mind.  "

Keegan Bal: Sportsmanship Award

Keegan Bal had another record-breaking season in 2024.25, recording a franchise-record 112 points (43-69-112) and 68 loose ball recoveries. His 112 points ranked sixth in the NLL, while his 43 goals were seventh, and his 69 assists were the 10th highest total in the league. In addition to his record-breaking point total, Bal's 69 assists were the second-highest single-season total in franchise history. Recording only four penalty minutes during the regular season, this is Bal's second-consecutive season being named a finalist for the NLL's Sportsmanship Award.

"Two words that come to mind with Baller are composure and poise," said Malawsky. "Keagan always gets the toughest match ups night in and night out. Teams are constantly trying to get him off his game with schemes and physicality. None of which phase him. When we talk about playing the game the right way. I can't think of a player that exemplifies that better. He's never too high or too low just laser focused on his job and team success. He plays the game with respect and integrity for all involved. To the young players aspiring to play in the NLL he's a player you should be proud to model your game after."

Curt Malawsky: General Manager of the Year & Les Bartley Award (Coach of the Year)

For the second consecutive season, General Manager and Head Coach Curt Malawsky has been named a finalist for the General Manager of the Year Award and the Les Bartley Award as Coach of the Year. Malawsky previously won the Les Bartley Award in 2022.23 and was named a finalist in 2013.14, 2018.19, and 2023.24.

Malawsky led the Warriors to a team-record 11 wins this season after making a number of key additions during the offseason and regular season. The Warriors added defenceman Jeff Cornwall in free agency and landed star netminder Christian Del Bianco at the Trade Deadline, helping the team allow a league-low 9.6 goals against during the regular season, and posting the league's best home record at 7-2.

"In just two years in Vancouver, Curt has played a key role in turning the team around, bringing us within four wins of an NLL Cup Championship," said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports& Entertainment, Business Operations. "From day one, he's demonstrated passion and commitment to both the team and his players. We're excited about what the future holds with Curt leading the way."

Jason Thorne: NLL Executive of the Year

Vancouver Warriors' Vice President of Business Operations Jason Thorne has been named a finalist for the NLL Executive of the Year Award in his first full season at the helm. After joining the Warriors in February of 2024, Thorne has helped spearhead the Warriors' ticketing and marketing teams, leading to record attendance levels and an increased presence in the community. The Warriors' "Stick to School" program conducted assemblies at a record 82 schools during the season, as well as 20 Physical Education programs, introducing kids across the Lower Mainland to the game of lacrosse, and the Warriors opened select sections of the upper bowl at Rogers Arena for the first time in team history for Fan Appreciation Night on April 19.

"Jason has made a significant impact off the floor, expanding our community presence and working closely with his team to elevate the fan experience," said Michael Doyle. "Through his dedication, he has helped grow the Warriors brand across British Columbia, and we're excited to congratulate him on this nomination."

