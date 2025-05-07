NLL Announces Finalists for 2024-25 Season Awards

May 7, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







PHILADELPHIA - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the finalists for its annual season-end awards, recognizing the top players, coaches, and executives from the 2024-25 NLL season.

Highlighted by a competitive Most Valuable Player race featuring Buffalo's Dhane Smith, Rochester's Connor Fields, and San Diego's Wesley Berg, this year's finalists reflect standout performances from across the league. Rising stars such as Albany's Dyson Williams and Philadelphia's Brennan O'Neill headline the Rookie of the Year category.

All 11 awards are based on regular-season performances. Voting took place prior to the start of the 2025 NLL Playoffs, with media, coaches, and team personnel ranking their top five selections for each award. Finalists represent the top three vote-getters in each award category.

Winners will be announced next week in the lead-up to Game 1 of the 2025 NLL Finals.

Most Valuable Player

- Wesley Berg (Coquitlam, BC) - Forward - San Diego Seals

- Connor Fields (East Amherst, NY) - Forward - Rochester Knighthawks

- Dhane Smith (Kitchener, ON) - Forward - Buffalo Bandits

Offensive Player of the Year

- Connor Fields (East Amherst, NY) - Rochester Knighthawks

- Dhane Smith (Kitchener, ON) - Buffalo Bandits

- Jeff Teat (Brampton, ON) - Ottawa Black Bears

Defensive Player of the Year

- Ryan Dilks (Hamilton, ON) - Vancouver Warriors

- Graeme Hossack (Port Perry, ON) - Halifax Thunderbirds

- Matt Hossack (Port Perry, ON) - Saskatchewan Rush

Transition Player of the Year

- Zach Currier (Peterborough, ON) - San Diego Seals

- Owen Grant (Newmarket, ON) - Vancouver Warriors

- Ryan Terefenko (Sinking Spring, PA) - Halifax Thunderbirds

Goaltender of the Year

- Nick Rose (Orangeville, ON) - Calgary Roughnecks

- Frank Scigliano (Coquitlam, BC) - Saskatchewan Rush

- Matt Vinc (St. Catharines, ON) - Buffalo Bandits

Rookie of the Year

- Brennan O'Neill (Bay Shore, NY) - Forward - Philadelphia Wings

- Adam Poitras (Whitby, ON) - Forward - Las Vegas Desert Dogs

- Dyson Williams (Oshawa, ON) - Forward - Albany FireWolves

Sportsmanship Award

- Keegan Bal (Coquitlam, BC) - Vancouver Warriors

- Kyle Buchanan (Nepean, ON) - Buffalo Bandits

- Lyle Thompson (Onondaga Nation, NY) - Georgia Swarm

Les Bartley Award (Head Coach of the Year)

- Mike Hasen - Rochester Knighthawks

- Curt Malawsky - Vancouver Warriors

- Jimmy Quinlan - Saskatchewan Rush

General Manager of the Year

- Mike Board - Calgary Roughnecks

- Derek Keenan - Saskatchewan Rush

- Curt Malawsky - Vancouver Warriors

Tom Borelli Award (Media Person of the Year)

- John Gurtler

- Maki Jenner

- Teddy Jenner

Executive of the Year

- John Catalano - Halifax Thunderbirds

- Scott Loffler - Buffalo Bandits

- Jason Thorne - Vancouver Warriors

