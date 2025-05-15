NLL Announces 2024-25 Award Winners

PHILADELPHIA - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced two major award winners as part of its 2024-25 season honors. Buffalo Bandits' Dhane Smith has been named Offensive Player of the Year. Smith broke his own NLL single-season assists record with 102, one more than his previous high. A two-time MVP (2016, 2022), Smith was also named co-MVP of the team by Bandits fans this season.

Saskatchewan Rush's Matt Hossack has earned Defensive Player of the Year honors for the first time in his NLL career. The former second-round pick in the 2016 entry draft finished the 2024-25 season tied for first in caused turnovers with 34, third in blocked shots with 26, and scooped up 129 loose balls.

Vancouver Warriors' Owen Grant has been named Transition Player of the Year. After being named a finalist for NLL Rookie of the Year last season, Grant followed up with an outstanding sophomore campaign in 2024-25, recording 24 points (15 goals, 9 assists), 103 loose ball recoveries, 28 caused turnovers and 27 blocked shots. Grant's ability to impact the transition game was key to the Warriors' success this season.

Saskatchewan Rush goaltender Frank Scigliano has been named Goaltender of the Year. The 13-year NLL veteran, who previously played for the Calgary Roughnecks and San Diego Seals, earned the honor for the first time in his career with 9.40 goals against average and a .795 save percentage.

The final NLL award winners, including Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, First Team All-NLL, Second Team All-NLL, and All-Rookie Team, will be announced Friday, May 16, at 12 p.m. ET.

