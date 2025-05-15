Smith Named NLL Offensive Player of the Year

May 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







Dhane Smith is still hitting new milestones in his 12th NLL season.

Smith broke his own single-season assist record for the fourth straight year in 2024-25 with 102. His 134 points tied for the NLL lead with his teammate and close friend, Josh Byrne.

Now, Smith has a new piece of hardware for his trophy case. Smith was named NLL Offensive Player of the Year on Thursday, becoming the second player to win the award after Byrne won it in its inaugural year last season.

Smith recorded at least four points in all 18 regular-season games, including five games of 10-plus points and 12 games of 7-plus points.

Tickets for NLL Finals Game 1

"Since I remember Dhane joining the Buffalo Bandits, he's never been satisfied with his play and he's always trying to get better from year to year," head coach John Tavares said. "We ask a lot of Dhane and year in, year out, he seems to be breaking some sort of record for points or assists or goals and he's a great leader and a great player on the team."

Smith owns every single-season offensive record, scoring a record 72 goals in 2016, setting the assists record this season and breaking the points record with 137 in 2016. He's a two-time NLL Most Valuable Player, a two-time champion, and was the MVP of the Finals in 2023.

He's also been the Bandits' leader on the offensive end, leading the team in assists every season since 2015.

"Dhane is a feeder first. He's always looking to dish it and if you give him space, he's going to take his opportunities to score as well," Tavares said. "He does a really good job of using the talent on the team and making those right decisions at the right time and he doesn't shy away from the important moments in the game."

Sith has also been nominated for the league's Most Valuable Player award. The winner will be announced Friday ahead of Game 1 of the NLL Finals.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.