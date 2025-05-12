Colorado's Connor Kelly Holds Down Right Side During Second Season with Mammoth

May 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DENVER - Sometimes a change of scenery can take some time adjusting to.

That wasn't the case for Mammoth forward Connor Kelly, who was acquired from the Albany FireWolves ahead of the National Lacrosse League's 2023-24 ...

... and stepped directly in a major role as one of the team's fiercest producers.

After racking up a career-high 39 goals amongst his 64 points (39g, 25a) during his first year with the Mammoth, CK40 doubled down during Colorado's most recent campaign.

Finishing the season with the fourth-most points on the squad, with 60 points (30g, 31a) to his name, he averaged 4.26 points per-game in 2024-25 throughout his second season rocking burgundy and black.

Despite playing in just 14 regular season matchups, Kelly's 30 goals ranked third-best amongst Mammoth finishers, as the Easton, Connecticut product was absolutely on FIRE early in the season.

Leading the team in overall scoring in four of Colorado's first six games, he was a Top-5 ranked goal-scorer at the league level through each of the NLL's first 12 weeks, having also paced the team in conversions in three of said six contests.

He was diving deep, doing his best Flyin' Ryan Lee impression while regularly scoring from afar, donning his best cape and wand in Connor Robinson style. A hint of Eli McLaughlin, even, when he got inside and into the dirty areas. He did it all for the Mammoth before running into some midseason bumps and bruises, which caused him to miss four games.

We can't 100% say which player the Mammoth would've selected had the team held onto the 2023 first-rounder (14th overall) sent in order to acquire Kelly. But we have a feeling that talent isn't averaging 62 points over the past two seasons, exactly what the American talent in Kelly has done since arriving in Colorado.

Mind you, that's with just a combined 29 regular season games played, too, with Kelly drawing into 14 games played this season after logging 15 appearances during his first season with the Mammoth.

With 248 career points (128g, 120a) to date, he's averaging 3.88 points per-game across his 64 appearances and will look to stay productive next season as one of the team's talented righties.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media throughout the offseason for the organization's most recent news, transactions and beyond!







