Bandits to Host "Party in the Plaza" Ahead of NLL Finals Game 1 on Friday, May 16

May 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







We're celebrating the return of the NLL Finals to Banditland with a Party in Ticketmaster Alumni Plaza ahead of Game 1 on Friday, May 16.

The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. and continue until the start of the game at 7:30.

Tickets for Game 1 are still available here. Join your fellow Bandits fans as the team looks to complete its third straight NLL Cup championship in the best-of-three series against the Saskatchewan Rush.

The party will include the following:

A performance by MayDay Buffalo, the area's premier party band

Bandits alumni appearances

A performance by the Bandettes

Special giveaways

Food and beverage for purchase

An NLL Finals personalized photo opportunity with souvenir printouts

All fans attending the game will receive a commemorative rally towel. Once you're through the gates, look for additional Bandits photo opportunities, hair braiding, face painting, and glitter tattoo stations around the KeyBank Center concourse.

The Bandits are also thrilled to host a Game 2 watch party on Sunday, May 18 at Southern Tier Brewing Company beginning at 8 p.m. Bandits fans are invited to watch the team take on the Rush in Saskatoon while enjoying drink specials and giveaways, with more details to be announced later in the week!

The full NLL Finals schedule is as follows:

Game 1 at Buffalo - Friday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Game 2 at Saskatchewan - Sunday, May 18 at 8:00 p.m.

Game 3* at Buffalo - Saturday, May 24 at 4:30 p.m.

*if necessary







