Colorado Defenseman TJ Comizio Becomes One of the Burgundy Boys Following Mid-Season Acquisition

June 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) have been known for fielding one of the most dominant and stable units of defenseman for more than two decades now.

It's simply part of the franchise's DNA at this point.

And with NLL Hall of Famer and former defenseman turned Mammoth Head Coach Pat Coyle continuing to steer the ship, we don't see that blueprint changing anytime soon.

With the likes of big-bodied threats in Warren Jeffrey, Brett Craig and folks coming into the fold over the years, the team has enjoyed adding to its established core of back-enders while continuing to limit opposing teams to long-range shots and respectable goals-against figures.

Throw in the likes of youngsters in Owen Down, Owen Rahn, Conner Cook and folks and it's clear that Mammoth General Manager Brad Self and the front office haven't been afraid to sprinkle in some new looks and playstyles lately.

So, naturally, guys like Robert Hope, Jordan Gilles and others have been afforded some room to operate as leaders, wherever their talents are needed in the set. Or even transition scenarios.

Enter defenseman TJ Comizio, who created some additional wiggle room when it comes to plugging and playing talents in the D-zone since he was acquired from the Georgia Swarm midseason.

Despite the American talent measuring in at 5-10 and 165 lbs., it couldn't have been more clear that he was the perfect addition to the Burgundy Boys' defensive approach.

Bringing a positive outlook and a hard-working mentality into the Mammoth locker room, he won his teammates and coaches over off the rip by producing a few quality showings.

And for as solid of a one-on-on defender as he's proven to be, he quickly became one of Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward's favorite breakout targets in the transition game.

Showing up on the scoresheet and scoreboard itself as the season progressed, Comizio ended up logging five points (0g, 5a) during his six games played with Colorado. Adding 40 loose balls, five caused turnovers,10 penalty minutes and three blocked shots, he was doing it all out there during what became quite the successful "audition" of a run.

Combined with his nine appearances with the Swarm, he completed the season with eight points (0g, 8a), 84 loose balls, 15 caused turnovers, five blocked shots and 12 penalty minutes across 15 games played.

Very likely to be back with the team this fall when Training Camp invades Foothills Fieldhouse, Comizio made his limited time on the turf count. Which is a good sign for the team's odds of bouncing back during the upcoming 2025-26 NLL campaign.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the team's latest new, offseason transactions and everything #TuskUp.







