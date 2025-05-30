Mammoth Personnel Spotted on PLL Opening Weekend Rosters

DENVER - With the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) kickstarting its 2025 slate this weekend in Albany, New York, it's hard not to show our boys some love as they prepare to duke it out within the outdoor summer series.

And with the team's 2025 Colorado Mammoth Summer Camp right around the corner, set to take place July 21-23 with a new field lacrosse concentration, we'll embrace the Denver Outlaws and each of the league's other seven contingents. For now, at least, as anytime the best athletes in the world get together to share the Creator's Game, we'll be watching. And our guys will be playing!

There may be eight different teams set to pursue the 2025 PLL Championship honors at the start of Friday's session, but with Mammoth players present on just four rosters as of Week 1, Colorado supporters will be able to keep tabs on the likes of the Boston Cannons, New York Atlas, Philadelphia Waterdogs and Utah Archers throughout the season.

Let's be honest, though - A majority of Mammoth die-hards will likely be rooting on the Waterdogs once again this season, as All-Pro goaltender Dillon Ward is set to return to net front duties, with the likes of Connor Kelly, Zed Williams and 2024 NLL Entry Drat selection Dylan Hess will all be sporting purple this summer.

Which means there currently isn't any burgundy and black representation within the California Redwoods, Carolina Chaos, Denver Outlaws or Maryland Whipsnakes clubs this time around.

However, with Colorado native Eric Law, who contributes to Mammoth and other NLL broadcast calls throughout the winter, set to dress for his hometown Outlaws, fans might have an additional rooting interest, if they aren't already supporting the local club which is set to invade Peter Barton Stadium at Denver University Aug. 1-2.

For now, we'll salute our boys set to give it a go and wish them a successful, healthy campaign!

Mammoth Players on Opening Weekend Rosters:

TJ Comizio (Defensive Midfield - Boston Cannons)

Mammoth defenseman TJ Comizio hasn't been associated with Colorado for very long - but after storming into the back half of the 2024-25 season with some quality hustle and steady flashes, he's one of the safest locks to remain a regular during the approaching campaign. So, it's a good sign to see the Basking Ridge, New Jersey native return to the outdoor scene. Suiting up for the first time since 2021, he looks to add to his 16 points (8g, 8a) and 58 ground balls logged throughout 25 career games played during his first season with the Boston Cannons.

Nathan LaLiberte (Faceoff - New York Atlas) Likely set to serve as backup to Colorado native and longtime professional Trevor Baptiste during his rookie season with the New York Atlas, faceoff specialist Nathan Laliberte could get his first taste of professional lacrosse this season after excelling at the dot during his time competing at Bryant University. With Baptiste having some known injury concerns over the years, there's definitely a chance the youngster gets a look at some point this season. Even if he lurks in the shadows behind a veteran like Baptiste, soaking in some wisdom and staying involved at practice could go a long way for a kid who's expected to get a sincere look by the Mammoth when this fall's training camp rolls around. Originally signed by the Mammoth during the middle of the 2024-25 campaign, he's definitely worth keeping an eye on, as he could very well be playing a role for Colorado in six short months.

Dillon Ward (Goalie - Philadelphia Waterdogs) Named one of the team's three captains, the All-World talent in Dillon Ward technically remains locked into a positional battle with the younger, yet less experienced, Matt DeLuca entering the season, who regularly shined during Philadelphia's most recent campaign as Ward was dealing with an injury. Nonetheless, this squad has to be viewed as yielding one of, if not the most, talented goalie rooms in the league, so we expect both netminders to see the field throughout the year. Entering his 12th outdoor season, the two-time PLL Champion (2018, 2022) looks to add to his decorated resume with his loaded Waterdogs franchise.

Connor Kelly (Midfield - Philadelphia Waterdogs) Fellow two-time PLL Champion (2018, 2022) Connor Kelly prepares to bring his own veteran presence to the turf this season. But with the Waterdogs enduring a Week 1 bye, Mammoth fans will have to wait another week to see the scorer in action. After producing 15 points (10g, 3a, 1 2-pt) last season during his seventh season, he'll look to resume his act via long-range lasers and shifty finishes during his eighth trip around the PLL circuit.

Dylan Hess (Defensive Midfield - Philadelphia Waterdogs) After being selected by the Mammoth during the sixth round (74th overall) of the 2024 NLL Entry Draft, the Georgetown University graduate prepares for his first professional campaign as one of many defensemen set to help Ward and DeLuca establish top-tier back-end units. Measuring in at 6-0, 215 lbs., the physical 23-year-old should fit in just fine during his rookie season. And if know anything about Waterdogs Head Coach Bill Tierney, it's that he knows how to get the most out of talent at all levels of the game.

Zed Williams (Attack - Philadelphia Waterdogs) After being acquired via offseason trade from the Maryland Whipsnakes, Attackman Zed Williams will potentially get a shot to suit up with his new team during the summer of 2025. That is, if he's able to successfully recover from a lower-body injury sustained over the winter playing with the Mammoth. We won't be the ones to officially rule the big-bodied talent out of play, as we'd love nothing more than to see him out there honoring the game he loves. Whether his recovery timetable cane sync up with helping the Waterdogs to a late-season run remains to be seen, but anytime Williams is around spreading his love or understanding of the game is a win for the team, league and sport overall.

Warren Jeffrey (Defense - Utah Archers) Fresh off helping his Utah Archers capture the 2024 PLL Championship last fall, which makes it two in a row for the University of Vermont talent, Mammoth fan-favorite "Moose" Warren Jeffrey returns for his seventh session of outdoor play this summer, representing Utah for the second season since the league bonded its established eight teams to permanent markets last year. Already a three-time (2019, 2023, 2024) PLL Champion during his time riding with Archers, he's amassed two points (0g, 2a), 45 caused turnovers, 77 ground balls and 11.5 penalty minutes across his 54 career games played as one of the team's top-ranked defensemen. Wielding a long pole once again, he's set to return as a big dawg on Utah's back end.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the latest PLL coverage, offseason transactions and everything #TuskUp.







