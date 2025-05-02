Mammoth Forward Ryan Lee Paces Squad in Scoring, Sets New Personal Tally Total

May 2, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - Since being drafted by Colorado in the third round (25th overall) of the 2017 NLL Entry Draft, Mammoth forward Ryan Lee has put his high-flying act on display, regularly flying across creases and converting from distance via his patented Leezer Lazer.

Since returning from the team's pandemic-shortened season, he's been known as the team's "Quarterback," essential to coordinated sets and improv situations jus the same.

He's one of the most important guys on the turf, regardless of the opponent. Which is why he remains integral to Colorado's offense, touching the ball pretty much every time he's out there.

After racking up a whopping 119 points (34g, 85a) during the team's 2021-22 NLL Championship campaign while breaking John Grant Jr.'s previous franchise-best, single-season scoring record, we were well aware that No. 16 can finish with the best of 'em.

And while his assist total didn't quite meet his career-best mark from the hardware-capturing run, Mammoth fans witnessed Lee take another step forward in his conversion game this time around, as Lee posted a new personal-best 36 goals during the 2024-25 season en route to pacing the pack with a squad-high 95 points (36g, 59a).

Which is a pretty big deal considering Lee missed the entire 2023-24 season recovering from a lower-body injury dating back to the team's consecutive NLL Finals appearances.

He may have been sporting quite the knee brace throughout the season. And once his fellow righty in Zed Williams went down, not to mention Connor Kelly picking up some bumps and bruises throughout the season, he made the most of his on-floor opportunities with Tyson Gibson, Ben McDonald and company.

Of the team's 18 regular season games played, Lee led the team in outright scoring during 10 instances, tying Kelly with a team-high seven points during Colorado's second game of the season, thus putting him atop the scoring sheets in 11 separate contests.

Continuing to climb franchise rankings in points, goals and assists, he's on pace to become one of the organization's greatest all-time scorers, set to bring 383 points (133g, 250a) into his eighth season in Colorado.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media throughout the offseason for the organization's most recent news, transactions and beyond!

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from May 2, 2025

Mammoth Forward Ryan Lee Paces Squad in Scoring, Sets New Personal Tally Total - Colorado Mammoth

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.