Bandits Open Semis with Win over Warriors

May 2, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







Buffalo, NY - The defending champion Buffalo Bandits opened their best of three NLL Semi Final with a 9-3 victory over the Vancouver Warriors on Friday night.

Buffalo was powered by a six-goal run late in the first quarter and into the second to take Game One.

Keegan Bal scored once and added two assists for three points on the night. Christian Del Bianco turned aside 40 shots in the defeat.

The Warriors will now host Buffalo at Rogers Arena on Sunday night in Game Two of this series.

Opening faceoff will be at 6:00pm PT.

