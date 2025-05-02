Game Day Playoff Preview - Warriors at Bandits

May 2, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







MATCHUP INFO

- Tonight marks the second meeting between the Warriors and Bandits this season: Mar. 29 (road, 13-12 W).

- The Warriors have an 8-18 all-time record against Buffalo, including an 4-8 record on the road.

- This is the first playoff matchup between the Warriors and Bandits.

QUICK NUMBERS

- Christian Del Bianco stopped 48 of 58 shots last week against Rochester and improved to 7-0 with an 82.1 save percentage since joining Vancouver.

- Keegan Bal recorded his second-highest single-game point total of the season last week against Rochester (5-6-11).

- Ryan Dilks and Jeff Cornwall each had two caused turnovers in last week's win over Rochester.

- The Warriors allowed 9.6 goals/game during the regular season, the best mark in the NLL.

PLAYER TO WATCH - VANCOUVER

Keegan Bal

- Coming off of an 11-point performance in his playoff debut last week against Rochester, Bal will look to continue his strong play into the Warriors' first-ever Semifinals appearance. Bal had 10 points (4-6-10) when these two teams met on March 29, a 13-12 victory for Vancouver.

PLAYER TO WATCH - BUFFALO

Dhane Smith

- The Kitchener, ON native led the way for the Bandits last week against San Diego, recording three points (1-2-3) in a tight 5-4 win. Smith and teammate Josh Byrne co-led the NLL in points during the regular season with 134, and recorded 34 points (7-27-34) in five playoff games last season en-route to a second consecutive NLL Championship.

WARRIORS AT BANDITS

Vancouver Buffalo

15.0 GF/Game 5.0

10.0 GA/Game 4.0

47.0 Shots/Game 44.0

8.0 PIM/Game 13.0

WHERE TO WATCH

- TSN 5

- TSN+

- NLL+

- ESPN+

