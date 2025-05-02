Player Transactions

May 2, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Vancouver Warriors have placed Riley Loewen on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Payton Cormier on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.