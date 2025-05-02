Player Transactions
May 2, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Riley Loewen on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Payton Cormier on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
