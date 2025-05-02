Semifinal Preview - Halifax vs Saskatchewan (Game 1)

May 2, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







The Halifax Thunderbirds will kick off their semifinal playoff series on Saturday night, as they welcome the Saskatchewan Rush to the East Coast for Game 1 at Scotiabank Centre. Opening face-off is set for 7:30 p.m. AT.

Scouting the Thunderbirds

The Thunderbirds' offence has continued its strong production from the end of the regular season into the playoffs, potting 16 goals in the quarterfinals.

Thomas Hoggarth took full advantage of his first opportunity to play in front of the Halifax faithful in the playoffs last weekend, finishing with three goals and eight points. Randy Staats followed that with two goals and seven points of his own while Clarke Petterson and Mike Robinson each chipped in a goal and five assists apiece.

Dawson Theede and Cody Jamieson also had hat tricks in their 2025 playoff openers. This game will be a big one for the Thunderbirds captain as well, as he is set to pass Regy Thorpe for the all-time lead in playoff games played in franchise history on Saturday.

The Thunderbirds also got out and hurt Calgary in transition in the quarterfinals. Nonkon Thompson kicked off the scoring for Halifax, and Trevor Smyth had the first multi-goal game of his career.

Jake Withers finished the game with an assist, 13 loose balls, and a caused turnover. Tyson Bell posted 12 loose balls and a pair of caused turnovers, and Graeme Hossack had seven loose balls and two caused turnovers.

Drew Hutchison was strong in his first career playoff start, turning away 38 shots in the victory. The Halifax starter has a 12.00 goals-against average and a .760 save percentage following the opening round of the playoffs.

Scouting the Rush

Saskatchewan managed to get past Georgia on home floor last weekend, winning 13-9.

While the offence has had a good year for the Rush, it was Jake Boudreau who led the way for them in transition, scoring a hat trick and finishing the quarterfinal with five points.

Forwards Austin Shanks and Ryan Keenan each finished with four points, Clark Walter had a pair of goals and an assist, and Robert Church had three helpers.

Defensively, Boudreau and Matt Hossack were stellar on both ends. Hossack added three assists, six loose balls, and two caused turnovers in the win. Jake Naso had a goal, as did Mike Messenger.

Frank Scigliano backstopped Saskatchewan to their win a week ago on the back of a 39-save performance. The Rush goaltender sits with a 9.00 GAA and an .809 SV% in the postseason.

Milestone Watch

Cody Jamieson needs two points to reach 100 for his playoff career...needs one playoff game played to pass Regy Thorpe for the all-time lead in franchise history...needs two goals to reach 40 for his playoff career...needs six assists to pass Josh Sanderson and Jim Veltman for 11th all-time in NLL playoff history

Jake Withers needs three face-off wins to surpass Tyler Burton for 9th all-time in NLL playoff History (157)...needs seven face-off wins to surpass Max Adler for 8th all-time in NLL playoff history (161)

Broadcast Info

Fans can tune into Game 1 action on TSN.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.