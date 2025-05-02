A Powerful Debut for Jacob Power

On March 7, 2025, Jacob Power made his NLL debut for the San Diego Seals.

Although he's a rookie, the journey to Week 15's game was a long time coming for the defender. Over the last few years, Power faced multiple roadblocks off the floor and wasn't sure if his time in the NLL would ever arrive.

But the fashion in which it came was memorable for Power and his family.

That week was the Seals' Stick Up for A Cure night, their cancer awareness game. We're used to hearing players talk about playing for the names on the backs of their jerseys, but that night, every player was also playing for another name. Every Seals' jersey was adorned with the name of a fan, friend, or family member at the bottom of the garment.

When Power walked into the locker room before the game, he was immediately overcome with emotion at the name he saw on his jersey, the name of his father, David Power. It was a surprise to No. 44, who credited the Seals' staff for the lovely gesture.

"It was so special to me because it was my first game and it was a super special night because cancer is such a horrible thing and to basically bring my dad along with me for the first game of my career, when I didn't know if I'd ever make this point, and watching how hard he fought and everything he had to go through, it was just incredible," Jacob said. "I don't think I've ever had such a meaningful experience. Not just in my lacrosse career, but even outside of that."

David Power passed away from a rare form of stomach cancer in 2023 but according to Jacob, he outlived the initial prognosis by over a year.

"Everyone says their parents, or their family are special or that they're so strong," Jacob said. "Thinking about what he went through and how he never complained a day in his life, he's like a superhero to me. I try to live through him because I don't think I'd be anywhere without him."

After David's passing, the trials and tribulations in Jacob's life continued. He ruptured his Achilles on Father's Day 2023, just two weeks after his father's death. After a season-ending surgery and rehab to get back to playing-shape, Jacob then unfortunately broke his wrist. Another season-ending surgery ensued.

"I was confused but I kept going because I know that [my dad] wouldn't complain, and I know that he wouldn't give up on himself."

Jacob found solace in the one thing that stayed constant throughout his life, lacrosse. He worked hard to get back to form and the Seals selected him 12th overall in the 2024 National Lacrosse League Draft. He credits the organization and head coach/general manager Patrick Merrill for changing his life.

"Two years without lacrosse is hard and it's hard to get to this point when you're not playing, but Coach Merrill took a chance with me and gave me the opportunity and I'm so grateful to him for that," he said. "All I ever wanted to do was play for a team and just give everything I can to an organization. I wanted to do it for my dad because that's all he ever wanted for me to achieve my dream."

As his journey with the Seals in the NLL continues, Power said his first game will be something he remembers forever and was even more special because he felt his dad was right there on the floor with him.

"You see the last name and it's my last name too, but it's his name on the jersey," Power reflected. "Everyone out there watching got to see his name. Maybe they didn't know it was my dad, but I felt he made it, too."

