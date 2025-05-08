Emma Taylor Is Named Albany FireWolves Student-Athlete of the Week Presented by Dave and Buster's - Albany

May 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves are excited to name Emma Taylor from Colonie Central High School Girl's Lacrosse as this week's High School Student-Athlete of the Week presented by Dave & Buster's - Albany. Emma has shown her commitment to athletics, to her community, and to working hard in the classroom.

Student-Athletes of the week will receive a prize pack courtesy of Dave & Buster's - Albany and tickets to an upcoming Albany FireWolves game. Emma will be honored at a FireWolves' home game during the 2025-2026 season for her accomplishments on and off the field of play.

To nominate student-athletes please fill out the form at this link: https://albanyfirewolves.com/high-school-student-athlete-of-the-week/

Emma Taylor - Colonie Central High School - Girl's Lacrosse

Emma Taylor is the starting goalie for Colonie Girls Varsity Lacrosse. She is one of the captains of the team and is a positive role model and mentor on the team. Her commitment to the team is evident in each game she plays. She is engaged 100% of the time analyzing opponents' shots and saves to advise not only the defensive end of the field but also the offensive end. Emma is having an amazing season, her save percentage is on track to be 60% or higher. She is an active member of her high school community, she is the treasurer for both CHAMP and the National Honor Society.

Congratulations to Emma Taylor! The FireWolves wish her continued success in the classroom and on the field of play in the future. The FireWolves and Dave & Buster's - Albany are proud to be a part of the Capital Region community and support youth and high school athletics throughout the area.

More winners will be chosen each week during the high school season.

Season ticket deposits for the 2025-2026 season have begun! For more information, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678.

For more information, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678 to avoid fees and save 30-70% on tickets.

