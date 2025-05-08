National Lacrosse League Announces Launch of the NLL Alumni Club

Philadelphia - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) and TFL Sports LLC have partnered together to create the NLL Alumni Club, a groundbreaking initiative that celebrates the legacy of the NLL's former players, coaches, staff, and contributors who helped build the foundation of professional box lacrosse and helped position the NLL as it embarks to become The Next Major League'Ãâ¢.

The NLL Alumni Club aims to honor the rich history of the League while strengthening the connection between past and present. This new community will serve as a central hub for former NLL members to engage, network, share stories, and continue making an impact on the sport they helped grow.

"We are thrilled to officially launch the NLL Alumni Club," said Brett Frood, NLL Commissioner. "This initiative is more than a celebration of the past - it's a bridge to the future. Our alumni are the pioneers and culture carriers of this sport, and this Club gives them the recognition, support, and platform they truly deserve."

Membership in the NLL Alumni Club is open to all former NLL players, coaches, team staff, and League personnel. Club members will gain access to exclusive events, behind-the-scenes League content, opportunities for community involvement, and a dedicated digital platform to reconnect with teammates and colleagues.

The NLL Alumni Club will also play a key role in mentorship programs, charitable efforts, fan engagement initiatives, and preserving the legacy of box lacrosse in North America.

The launch of the NLL Alumni Club is an incredible initiative that every former player should be a part of," said NLL Hall of Fame legend, John Tavares, head coach of the Buffalo Bandits. This Club provides a long-overdue opportunity to reconnect with former teammates, share stories, and continue to support the League that gave us so much."

The League invites all former contributors to join the NLL Alumni Club and be part of this exciting new chapter. To learn more or to register, visit The NLL Alumni Club's registration portal.

