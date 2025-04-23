NLL Announces Broadcast Schedule for Quarterfinals
April 23, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
PHILADELPHIA - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the broadcast schedule for the quarterfinals set to begin on Friday, April 25 when the two-time defending champion and top seed Buffalo Bandits take on the San Diego Seals from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY.
Quarterfinal Broadcast Schedule:
Friday, April 25
(8) San Diego Seals at (1) Buffalo Bandits - 7:30 PM ET
KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY
TSN, TSN+ (Canada), ESPN+ (U.S.)
Announcers: John Gurtler, Steve Bermel, Dave Buchanan
Saturday, April 26
(6) Calgary Roughnecks at (3) Halifax Thunderbirds - 7:00 PM ET
Scotiabank Centre, Halifax, NS
TSN, TSN+ (Canada), ESPN+ (U.S.)
Announcers: Matt Cullen, Pat Gregoire, Ashley Docking
(7) Georgia Swarm at (2) Saskatchewan Rush - 9:30 PM ET
SaskTel Centre, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
TSN+ (Canada), ESPN+ (U.S.), NLL+
Announcers: Cody Janzen, John Fraser, Heather Morrison
(5) Rochester Knighthawks at (4) Vancouver Warriors - 10:00 PM ET
Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC
TSN, TSN+ (Canada), ESPN+ (U.S.)
Announcers: Teddy Jenner, Brad Challoner, Shantelle Chand
