NLL Announces Broadcast Schedule for Quarterfinals

April 23, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







PHILADELPHIA - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the broadcast schedule for the quarterfinals set to begin on Friday, April 25 when the two-time defending champion and top seed Buffalo Bandits take on the San Diego Seals from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY.

Quarterfinal Broadcast Schedule:

Friday, April 25

(8) San Diego Seals at (1) Buffalo Bandits - 7:30 PM ET

KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

TSN, TSN+ (Canada), ESPN+ (U.S.)

Announcers: John Gurtler, Steve Bermel, Dave Buchanan

Saturday, April 26

(6) Calgary Roughnecks at (3) Halifax Thunderbirds - 7:00 PM ET

Scotiabank Centre, Halifax, NS

TSN, TSN+ (Canada), ESPN+ (U.S.)

Announcers: Matt Cullen, Pat Gregoire, Ashley Docking

(7) Georgia Swarm at (2) Saskatchewan Rush - 9:30 PM ET

SaskTel Centre, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

TSN+ (Canada), ESPN+ (U.S.), NLL+

Announcers: Cody Janzen, John Fraser, Heather Morrison

(5) Rochester Knighthawks at (4) Vancouver Warriors - 10:00 PM ET

Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

TSN, TSN+ (Canada), ESPN+ (U.S.)

Announcers: Teddy Jenner, Brad Challoner, Shantelle Chand

