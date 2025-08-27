Greensboro Swarm to Celebrate 10th Anniversary Season

Published on August 27, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Greensboro Swarm News Release







The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, today announced that the organization will celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the inaugural 2016-17 Swarm season during the 2025-26 NBA G League campaign. The season-long commemoration will recognize partners and season ticket holders who have been with the Swarm since inception.

"Our organization is ecstatic to be celebrating our 10th anniversary season in Greensboro," said Steve Swetoha, President of the Greensboro Swarm. "As we enter this milestone year, our mission and vision remain the same: to focus on our community, our fans and the growth of our basketball team, both on and off the court. We wouldn't be here today without the incredible support of our fan base from across the Triad."

As part of the commemoration, the Swarm unveiled a special 10th Anniversary logo celebrating a decade in the Triad. The design features the bold "10" as its centerpiece, with an "Anniversary" ribbon layered behind the iconic hornet stinger. The logo uses the signature teal, purple and cool gray colors that are prominent in Swarm and Hornets branding, symbolizing the team's history from 2016 to 2025.

To recognize and honor a decade of growth, impact and community, the 10th Anniversary celebration will reflect the Swarm's journey and recognize the individuals, fans and community who made it possible as it looks forward to the future. Through a year-long series of events and initiatives, including a series of Fan Appreciation events, recognitions of season-ticket holders and partners who've been with the team since 2016, Jersey Theme nights, a Swarm x GO FAR 5K Race and more, the Swarm aim to continue in building relationships in the community, elevating its mission and inspiring continued collaboration and innovation in the Triad.

As part of the 10th Anniversary season, the Charlotte Hornets Foundation will provide a $30,000 grant to support A Simple Gesture, a local nonprofit addressing food insecurity in Guilford County schools. The Swarm will serve as a founding partner in the organization's efforts to expand school-based food recovery, helping to raise awareness and drive community engagement around this critical issue. The initiative aims to reduce food waste and improve access to nutritious meals for local families, advancing shared values around youth, health and education across the Triad.

This initiative builds upon a landmark season in which the Swarm raised more than $20,000 for local nonprofit organizations through activations from six themed jersey nights and in-game, statistic-based partner promotions, bringing the organization's total giving to nearly $100,000. The Swarm have also engaged and hosted more than 20,000 Guilford County Schools students through education days centered around health, wellness and STEM. In addition, players and staff have contributed through programs such as the Rookie Vet initiative at Washington Elementary, the team's annual Holiday Shopping Spree in partnership with the YMCA and Boys & Girls Club, annual support of GenerationEd and countless service hours and player appearances.

The Swarm played their inaugural game on November 12, 2016, at the Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum Complex and became the eleventh franchise to be owned and operated by an NBA organization. The Swarm has been a vital component to the Hornets organization's player development strategy, seeing Hornets players assigned to the team on 149 occasions. Current Hornets Moussa Diabate, KJ Simpson, Tidjane Salaun and Nick Smith Jr. all spent time developing their game with the Swarm. Notable past assignments include Devonte' Graham, Mark Williams, Caleb and Cody Martin, Malik Monk, Dwayne Bacon, Nick Richards and Damien Wilkins all suiting up for Greensboro over the years. Greensboro Swarm all-time leading scorer, Jaylen Sims, made his NBA debut with Charlotte late last season and the Hornets' inaugural two-way signee, ACC legend Marcus Paige, played in 46 games with the Swarm. In nine seasons of play, the Swarm have sold out 26 home games.

Swarm Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now. Memberships start as low as $9 per game, with some of the best benefits in the NBA G League included. For more information, visit gsoswarm.com or call 336-907-3600.







NBA G League Stories from August 27, 2025

Greensboro Swarm to Celebrate 10th Anniversary Season - Greensboro Swarm

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.