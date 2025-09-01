Seattle Defeats Inter Miami CF 3-0 to Win Leagues Cup 2025 in Front of Record Crowd

Published on September 1, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC lifts the Leagues Cup

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC defeated Inter Miami 3-0 to claim the Leagues Cup 2025 title on Sunday night in front of a record crowd of 69,314 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. Osaze De Rosario, Alex Roldan and Paul Rothrock all scored as the Rave Green became the first team to win all five major North American soccer trophies (MLS Cup, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup, Supporters' Shield and Leagues Cup).

MATCH NOTES

With the win, Sounders FC earned its first Leagues Cup title and is the first team to win every major trophy in North American soccer (Lamar U.S. Open Cup, MLS Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup and Supporters' Shield).

The club has now won nine major trophies: four Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups (2009-2011, 2014), two MLS Cups (2016, 2019), one Concacaf Champions Cup (2022), one Supporters' Shield (2014) and now one Leagues Cup (2025).

This marks the second time the Rave Green have played in the Leagues Cup Final, also reaching the championship match in 2021, where they fell 3-2 to Liga MX side Club Léon.

Sunday's matchup with Miami marks just the second time the two sides have met across all competitions. Miami won the lone previous meeting 1-0 on April 16, 2022, in MLS regular-season play. Sounders FC travels to Miami on September 16 for a MLS regular-season match later this season.

Sunday marked Seattle's 12th major tournament final since joining MLS in 2009: five Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Finals (2009-2012, 2014), four MLS Cup Finals (2016-2017, 2019-2020), two Leagues Cup Finals (2021, 2025) and one Concacaf Champions Cup Final (2022).

Osaze De Rosario's goal in the 26th minute was his fifth strike in all competitions and his fourth of the Leagues Cup 2025 tournament, the most on the team and is tied for second in Leagues Cup play this year.

Alex Roldan's penalty goal in the 84th minute was his first tally of the season.

Paul Rothrock's goal in the 89th minute was his fourth of the season in all competitions and his first in Leagues Cup play.

Alex Roldan was credited with an assist on De Rosario's and Rothrock's goals, his sixth and seventh of the season in all competitions.

Jesús Ferreira bagged an assist on De Rosario's goal, his 10th in all competitions and is now tied with Cristian Roldan for most all-competition assists this year.

69,314 fans packed Lumen Field to watch the international final on Sunday, making it the highest-attended Sounders FC home match in club history, beating the previous high of MLS Cup 2019 (69,274), making it officially the highest-attended soccer match in the history of Washington State.

Sounders FC already punched its ticket to the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup by reaching the Leagues Cup Final, but with the win receives a bye into the Round of 16.

The Rave Green have lost one match since playing in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ in June, holding a 10-1-4 record in all competitions in its last 14 games, including a 4-0-1 mark in Leagues Cup 2025 play.

Seattle is 10-5-1 all-time in Leagues Cup action following tonight's result.

Rothrock also earned his 50th all-competitions start for Seattle in tonight's match. The Sounders FC academy product signed with the club in 2023 following a season with Tacoma Defiance.

Brian Schmetzer kept nearly the same lineup from Wednesday's Semifinals win over the LA Galaxy, with just Reed Baker-Whiting replacing Nouhou, who was suspended for the Final following a red card on Wednesday.

Seattle now has nearly two weeks off before returning to MLS play to face the LA Galaxy on Saturday, September 13 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 3 - Inter Miami CF 0

Sunday, August 31, 2025

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Juan Calderon Perez

Assistants: Juan Mora, William Arrieta

Fourth Official: Joe Dickerson

VAR: Érick Miranda

Attendance: 69,314

Weather: 77 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Osaze De Rosario (Alex Roldan) 26'

SEA - Alex Roldan (penalty) 84'

SEA - Paul Rothrock (Alex Roldan) 89'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

MIA - Sergio Busquets (caution) 69'

MIA - Yannick Bright (caution) 82'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Reed Baker-Whiting; Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan - Captain; Paul Rothrock (Kim Kee-hee 90'+1'), Jesús Ferreira (Georgi Minoungou 78'), Pedro de la Vega (Kalani Kossa-Rienzi 61'); Osaze De Rosario (Danny Leyva 61')

Substitutes not used: Stefan Frei, Jacob Castro, Jonathan Bell, Cody Baker, Travian Sousa, Snyder Brunell, Albert Rusnák

Total shots: 11

Shots on goal: 6

Fouls: 11

Offside: 1

Corner-Kicks: 4

Saves: 1

Inter Miami CF - Óscar Ustari; Jordi Alba, Gonzalo Luján (Telasco Segovia 57'), Maximiliano Falcón, Ian Fray (Fafà Picault 72'); Tadeo Allende, Sergio Busquets, Yannick Bright (Benjamín Cremaschi 85'), Rodrigo De Paul; Luis Suárez, Lionel Messi

Substitutes not used: Rocco Ríos Novo, William Yarbrough, Noah Allen, Ryan Sailor, David Ruíz, Santiago Morales, Tomás Avilés, Marcelo Weigandt, Baltasar Rodríguez

Total shots: 11

Shots on goal: 1

Fouls: 12

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 8

Saves: 3

