Seattle Defeats Inter Miami CF 3-0 to Win Leagues Cup 2025 in Front of Record Crowd
Published on September 1, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC defeated Inter Miami 3-0 to claim the Leagues Cup 2025 title on Sunday night in front of a record crowd of 69,314 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. Osaze De Rosario, Alex Roldan and Paul Rothrock all scored as the Rave Green became the first team to win all five major North American soccer trophies (MLS Cup, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup, Supporters' Shield and Leagues Cup).
MATCH NOTES
With the win, Sounders FC earned its first Leagues Cup title and is the first team to win every major trophy in North American soccer (Lamar U.S. Open Cup, MLS Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup and Supporters' Shield).
The club has now won nine major trophies: four Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups (2009-2011, 2014), two MLS Cups (2016, 2019), one Concacaf Champions Cup (2022), one Supporters' Shield (2014) and now one Leagues Cup (2025).
This marks the second time the Rave Green have played in the Leagues Cup Final, also reaching the championship match in 2021, where they fell 3-2 to Liga MX side Club Léon.
Sunday's matchup with Miami marks just the second time the two sides have met across all competitions. Miami won the lone previous meeting 1-0 on April 16, 2022, in MLS regular-season play. Sounders FC travels to Miami on September 16 for a MLS regular-season match later this season.
Sunday marked Seattle's 12th major tournament final since joining MLS in 2009: five Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Finals (2009-2012, 2014), four MLS Cup Finals (2016-2017, 2019-2020), two Leagues Cup Finals (2021, 2025) and one Concacaf Champions Cup Final (2022).
Osaze De Rosario's goal in the 26th minute was his fifth strike in all competitions and his fourth of the Leagues Cup 2025 tournament, the most on the team and is tied for second in Leagues Cup play this year.
Alex Roldan's penalty goal in the 84th minute was his first tally of the season.
Paul Rothrock's goal in the 89th minute was his fourth of the season in all competitions and his first in Leagues Cup play.
Alex Roldan was credited with an assist on De Rosario's and Rothrock's goals, his sixth and seventh of the season in all competitions.
Jesús Ferreira bagged an assist on De Rosario's goal, his 10th in all competitions and is now tied with Cristian Roldan for most all-competition assists this year.
69,314 fans packed Lumen Field to watch the international final on Sunday, making it the highest-attended Sounders FC home match in club history, beating the previous high of MLS Cup 2019 (69,274), making it officially the highest-attended soccer match in the history of Washington State.
Sounders FC already punched its ticket to the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup by reaching the Leagues Cup Final, but with the win receives a bye into the Round of 16.
The Rave Green have lost one match since playing in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ in June, holding a 10-1-4 record in all competitions in its last 14 games, including a 4-0-1 mark in Leagues Cup 2025 play.
Seattle is 10-5-1 all-time in Leagues Cup action following tonight's result.
Rothrock also earned his 50th all-competitions start for Seattle in tonight's match. The Sounders FC academy product signed with the club in 2023 following a season with Tacoma Defiance.
Brian Schmetzer kept nearly the same lineup from Wednesday's Semifinals win over the LA Galaxy, with just Reed Baker-Whiting replacing Nouhou, who was suspended for the Final following a red card on Wednesday.
Seattle now has nearly two weeks off before returning to MLS play to face the LA Galaxy on Saturday, September 13 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 3 - Inter Miami CF 0
Sunday, August 31, 2025
Venue: Lumen Field
Referee: Juan Calderon Perez
Assistants: Juan Mora, William Arrieta
Fourth Official: Joe Dickerson
VAR: Érick Miranda
Attendance: 69,314
Weather: 77 degrees and sunny
SCORING SUMMARY
SEA - Osaze De Rosario (Alex Roldan) 26'
SEA - Alex Roldan (penalty) 84'
SEA - Paul Rothrock (Alex Roldan) 89'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
MIA - Sergio Busquets (caution) 69'
MIA - Yannick Bright (caution) 82'
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Reed Baker-Whiting; Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan - Captain; Paul Rothrock (Kim Kee-hee 90'+1'), Jesús Ferreira (Georgi Minoungou 78'), Pedro de la Vega (Kalani Kossa-Rienzi 61'); Osaze De Rosario (Danny Leyva 61')
Substitutes not used: Stefan Frei, Jacob Castro, Jonathan Bell, Cody Baker, Travian Sousa, Snyder Brunell, Albert Rusnák
Total shots: 11
Shots on goal: 6
Fouls: 11
Offside: 1
Corner-Kicks: 4
Saves: 1
Inter Miami CF - Óscar Ustari; Jordi Alba, Gonzalo Luján (Telasco Segovia 57'), Maximiliano Falcón, Ian Fray (Fafà Picault 72'); Tadeo Allende, Sergio Busquets, Yannick Bright (Benjamín Cremaschi 85'), Rodrigo De Paul; Luis Suárez, Lionel Messi
Substitutes not used: Rocco Ríos Novo, William Yarbrough, Noah Allen, Ryan Sailor, David Ruíz, Santiago Morales, Tomás Avilés, Marcelo Weigandt, Baltasar Rodríguez
Total shots: 11
Shots on goal: 1
Fouls: 12
Offside: 0
Corner-kicks: 8
Saves: 3
Images from this story
|
Sounders FC lifts the Leagues Cup
Major League Soccer Stories from September 1, 2025
- San Diego FC Defeats LAFC 2-1 at BMO Stadium to Sweep Season Series - San Diego FC
- Seattle Defeats Inter Miami CF 3-0 to Win Leagues Cup 2025 in Front of Record Crowd - Seattle Sounders FC
- LAFC Falls 2-1 to San Diego FC at BMO Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- Inter Miami CF Finishes Runner up in Leagues Cup 2025 - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Seattle Defeats Inter Miami CF 3-0 to Win Leagues Cup 2025 in Front of Record Crowd
- Sounders FC Hosts Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF Tonight in the Leagues Cup 2025 Final at Lumen Field
- Sounders FC Offers Fans the Chance to Exchange Lionel Messi Jersey for Paul Rothrock Kit Today During the Leagues Cup 2025 Final at Lumen Field
- Over 60,000 Tickets Sold for Sunday's Leagues Cup 2025 Final Between Sounders FC and Inter Miami CF
- Sounders FC Announces Expanded Capacity at Lumen Field for Sunday's Leagues Cup 2025 Final against Inter Miami CF