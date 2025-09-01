San Diego FC Defeats LAFC 2-1 at BMO Stadium to Sweep Season Series

Published on September 1, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - San Diego FC (SDFC) scored in each half to earn a 2-1 comeback victory over LAFC at BMO Stadium. Hirving "Chucky" Lozano and Anders Dreyer scored in the Southern California rivalry match to help SDFC secure three points and stay atop the Western Conference. With the victory, SDFC won its seventh consecutive road match, tying 2024 FC Cincinnati and 2022 CF Montréal for the longest single-season road winning streak (seven) in MLS history, excluding the shootout era. SDFC also swept the season series against LAFC in just the second meeting between the clubs.

LAFC took a 1-0 lead with a goal by Denis Bouanga in the 15th minute, finishing a volleyed cross from David Martinez. SDFC tied the match in the 33rd minute with a goal by Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, who slipped behind the LAFC defense to send the ball past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. Dreyer gave SDFC the 2-1 lead in the 66th minute when he beat two defenders near the six-yard box and fired a left-footed shot into the net for the game-winner.

SDFC now enters the FIFA international break before returning home on Saturday, Sept. 13, to face Minnesota United FC at Snapdragon Stadium. The Sept. 13 match will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with English-language radio coverage on San Diego Sports 760 AM and Spanish-language coverage on TUDN 1700 AM.

Goal Scoring plays:

LA - 1-0- Denis Bouanga (David Martinez), 15th minute: Denis Bouanga opened the scoring in the 15th minute, running past his defender to finish a right-footed shot from the center of the box after controlling a volleyed ball from David Martinez.

SD - 1-1 - Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (Anders Dreyer), 33rd Minute: Hirving "Chucky" Lozano leveled the match in the 33rd minute, sprinting past the LAFC backline to control a volley from Anders Dreyer before cutting inside and firing a right-footed shot past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to make it 1-1.

SD 1-2 -Anders Dreyer (Jeppe Tverskov), 66th minute: Anders Dreyer put SDFC ahead in the 66th minute, sprinting onto a long ball from Jeppe Tverskov before cutting past two defenders in the box and driving a left-footed shot past Hugo Lloris for the game-winner.

Postgame Notes:

- With tonight's 2-1 win against LAFC, SDFC earned its 17th win in Club history and remains in first place in the Western Conference standings with 56 points and a 17-7-5 record.

- SDFC extended it road game win streak to seven, tying the longest single-season road winning streak in MLS history (excluding the shootout era) with CF Cincinnati (2024) and CF Montreal (2022).

- SDFC now sits in second place in the Supporters' Shield race behind the Philadelphia Union (57 points).

- The Club also sits just one point shy of LAFC's expansion points record (57 in 2018).

- SDFC is 10-4-0 on the road this season.

- SDFC has scored a league second best 30 goals on the road this season.

- SDFC is 15-5-4 against Western Conference teams this season.

- SDFC has also compiled a 5-0-0 record against teams from California in MLS play in its inaugural season. SDFC is the first team since Sporting KC in 2021 to win all four matches against the Los Angeles duo of the LA Galaxy and LAFC.

- SDFC dominated possession, holding 57% of the ball compared to LAFC's 43%.

- SDFC had 600 passes completed compared to LAFC's 425.

- SDFC continues to lead the league in passes completed with 17,292.

- SDFC is tied for first in MLS scoring with Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC with 54 goals.

- SDFC leads MLS in assists with 64.

- SDFC is 5-6-2 when allowing the first goal.

- SDFC Designated Player Hirving "Chucky" Lozano scored his ninth goal of the season and now has 17 goal contributions (8 assists) this season.

- SDFC Designated Player Anders Dreyer scored his 14th goal of the season tonight.

- Dreyer recorded his league-leading 18th assist of the season for a total of 32 goal contributions through 29 games.

- With his assist tonight, Dreyer has the most goal contributions (31) by a player in a club's first season. The previous leader was Carlos Vela (27 in 2018).

- Dreyer has started all 29 MLS Regular season matches this season.

- Lozano and Dreyer have now combined for goal contributions in 11 regular season matches: Feb. 23 at LA Galaxy, April 5 vs. Seattle Sounders, April 12 at Colorado, May 5 vs. Dallas, May 24 vs. LA Galaxy, May 31 vs. LAFC, June 28 at Dallas FC, July 12 at Chicago Fire, July 25 vs. Nashville SC, Aug. 9 at Sporting KC, Aug. 31 at LAFC.

- Dreyer also has had multiple goal contributions in eight matches: Feb. 23 at LA Galaxy (2 goals), May 3 vs. FC Dallas (1 goals, 2 assist), May 14 vs. Colorado (1 goal,1 assist), June 14 at Minnesota United (2 goals, 1 assist), June 25 at Vancouver (3 assists), June 28 at FC Dallas (1 goal, 2 assists), Jul. 12 at Chicago (2 goals), Aug. 9 at Sporting KC (1 goal, 1 assist), Aug. 31 at LAFC (1 goal, 1 assist).

- Defender Manu Duah made his seventh MLS start and ninth appearance for SDFC. He has a total of 12 appearances with the Club across all competitions. He played in three Leagues Club matches as well.

- Defender Pedro Soma made his third MLS appearance when he came on as a substitute in the 79th minute for Aníbal Godoy. He made his SDFC debut during SDFC's 2-1 win against San Jose Earthquakes on Aug. 17.

- Newcomers Leo Duru and Amahl Pellegrino were on the 18-man roster tonight for the second time for SDFC after both being acquired earlier this month.

- Duru made his second SDFC and MLS appearance when came on as a substitute for Onni Valakari in the 85th minute.

- Pellegrino made his second-Stright appearance for SDFC when he came on as substitute in the 68th minute for forward Hirving "Chucky" Lozano.

Next Match

SDFC will next face Minnesota United FC on Sept. 13 at Snapdragon Stadium in MLS Regular Season action live on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV, as well as English and Spanish radio broadcasts on San Diego Sports 760 AM and TUDN 1700 AM.

Match Information

2025 MLS Regular Season

San Diego FC (17-7-5, 56 pts) vs. LAFC (11-7-8, 41 pts)

Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025 - BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Scoring Summary:

LA (1-0) - Denis Bouanga (David Martinez) 15'

SD (1-1) - Hirving Lozano (Anders Dreyer) 33'

SD (1-2)- Anders Dreyer (Jeppe Tverskov) 66'

Misconduct Summary:

SD - Anders Dreyer (caution, 69')

Lineups:

SAN DIEGO FC: GK CJ Dos Santos; D Paddy McNair (Ian Pilcher, 62'), D Christopher McVey, D Manu Duah, D Luca Bombino; M Jeppe Tverskov -C-, M Onni Valakari (Leo Duru, 85'), M Luca De La Torre (Alex Mighten, 79'), M Aníbal Godoy (Pedro Soma, 79'); F Anders Dreyer, F Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (Amahl Pellegrino, 69').

Substitutes Not Used: GK Pablo Sisniega, M David Vazquez, F Emmanuel Boateng, F Tomás Ángel

TOTAL SHOTS: 6; SHOTS ON GOAL: 4; FOULS: 12; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES; 3

LAFC: GK Hugo Lloris -C-; D Nkosi Tafarai, D Sergi Palencia (Ryan Raposo, 90+1), D Artem Smolyakov, D Ryan Porteous; M Matheiu Choiniere, M Marco Delgado, M Eddie Segura (Frankie Amaya, 79'); F Denis Bouanga, F David Martinez (Nathan Ordaz, 58'), F Son Heung-Min.

Substitutes Not Used: GK Thomas Hasal, M Yaw Yaboah, M Adam Saldaña, D Kenny Nielsen, M Adrian Wilbowo, M Odin Holm.

TOTAL SHOTS: 17; SHOTS ON GOAL: 4; FOULS: 11; OFFSIDES 4; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 2

Referee: Filip Dujic

Assistant Referees: Jeremy Hanson, Felisha Mariscal

Fourth Official: Matt Thompson

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

Weather: 91-degrees, clear

Attendance: 22,937

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

SDFC HEAD COACH MIKEY VARAS

On establishing a type of coaching and playing and sticking to it:

"I think the first thing is about the collective, it's about our style. It's not about me. I'm just one component in this huge thing. It's the players, it's the staff, it's the ownership. It's a collective of people who are united by convictions and effort and when you have that, you always have an opportunity at winning. Does it guarantee it? No way. No way. Sometimes it's not going to go our way. But you always have a chance."

On the performance by the backline tonight:

"We talked about it. Impacting the flow of the game was going to be really important. They are a top team and we knew the environment was going to be tough, Son's first home game, so, there was going to be a lot of electricity around this game. The guys talked about sticking to our principles, talked about being selfless. They talked about making plays because in these games, you have to be ruthless in both boxes. It's not just about attacking plays but also about making big blocks and big defensive actions. If you think you're not going to have to do that, you're not going to win very often."

On if there's a difference in the team since going 9-2-2 since May 31:

"I think the natural progression of getting to know each other more, continuing to work. Training really matters to us so we try to squeeze in every ounce of training that we get. And I think it has a lot to do with our values, in terms of the guys want good people with character, we want people who are open minded and who want to get better and people who really embrace competition and want to play in high pressure situations. So, I think it's a matter of more time to get these things engrained. And again, same as the last question, it doesn't guarantee your success, it doesn't guarantee you a win. This was a very tight match. They had some big chances. This could swing the other way but when you have this collective conviction, I think you give yourself a chance."

On being able to pull off wins in tight matches:

"That's a huge credit to the players. The players make the football come to life and these guys believe. These guys believe in a real performance mentality and they believe in coming back not getting down when they go down a goal. They believe when they're playing good that they can win and they believe even when things are not going our way that we can find a way to win."

SDFC FORWARD ANDERS DREYER

On tonight's performance and another win in LA:

"I think we started well, and they scored a beautiful goal and then I think we showed character again and we bounced back, especially in the first 20 minutes of the second half we completely killed them. Then they get the chances at the end of the game and of course that's natural and that's how it is, but yeah, three points. It felt the same way like the first game against Galaxy. It was nice to go here again and kill the party."

On celebration by the team and importance of this win:

"It's so important and especially with the international break we have nine or ten players going away now and, yeah, it's a nice boost for the team. Now it's about getting through the internationals good and smash it and then be ready against for Minnesota."

On if mentality was to come in and spoil Son Heung-Min's home debut:

"I think of course we knew it would be a touch game if Son [Heung-Min] played or not. It was hyped a little bit, but I think we took it good in a way that we wanted to do and I think we showed character and we are not afraid of playing anywhere."

On if this is one of the biggest results for San Diego this season:

"Yes, I think so. For me it does. I think you can hear the cheering in the dressing room as well. It was very nice very important win after falling behind and getting the comeback but it's also a difficult place to play."

On his game-winning goal:

"I saw that we intercepted and on the left side, I think, we played it through, I can't remember. Then I saw Jeppe [Tverskov] with the ball and he was looking forward. We had talked about it before the game that hitting it between the center back and the fullback and he did it perfectly and I had the feeling he was a little bit too close to me when I wanted to shoot with the right so I made a cut then I saw another defender and made another cut then I put it in the goal."

SDFC FORWARD HIRVING "CHUCKY" LOZANO

[Translated from Spanish]

On if he thinks Anders Dreyer should be named MLS MVP:

"With the playing style that we have, been at our best it helps us and we are happy that he is in that form and we are happy that he does well."

On what it means to sweep both Los Angeles clubs:

"I said it since the very first day in the press conference that I think we were going to give surprises. We've been working very hard the past seven or eight months and you can see it in the group, and I think we're doing a great job."

On if the mentality was coming into spoil LAFC celebrations:

"The mentality is always to win. We work every week for the matches. This game is a bit more special because LA has a great team, but I think we are in great momentum, and we came looking for the result."

On if this game felt like a playoff game and his message to the 600 plus SDFC fans in attendance:

"I think it was very important for us at this point we are in the playoffs, but we have many games we have to focus on and prepare for to get into the best form as we get into the playoffs, for now we are doing great and we're working towards that."

SDFC GOALKEEPER CJ DOS SANTOS

On defenders coming up big in the backline:

"It's not surprising because that is how we train each and every day. These are the habits that we've built in Monday through Friday every single day competing against each other, competing against ourselves every single day. So, we take pride in making the big actions, making the big plays and everything like that but it's not just the back line it's not just myself. It's from the back up to the front, the front guys make big plays on the press and with them on the ball, we just dictate everything from there."

On his saves tonight, particularly on stopping a Son Heung-min shot:

"You know with him, he's such a fantastic player and he's played at such a high level consistently over the past several years, he is always a threat and you always have to be ready for him with his qualities and with his ability on the ball. It's kind of a flash, that's how quick he is on the ball and I just did my best and lucky I was there to make the challenge."

On taking the ball from Denis Bouanga's feet:

"I just did my best with those. In each and every play I tried to put my best into the best position possible to make a play. That's how we train and I train with the very best in each and everyday and they prepare me for that."







