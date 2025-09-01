Nine Atlanta United Players Receive National Team Call-Ups for September FIFA Window

ATLANTA - Nine players from Atlanta United received call-ups from their respective national teams with Miguel Almirón, Luke Brennan, Dominik Chong Qui, Ronald Hernández, Jayden Hibbert, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Cooper Sanchez and Bartosz Slisz taking part in the Sept. 1-9 FIFA window.

Almirón returns to Paraguay for a pair of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers. Paraguay will host Ecuador on Sept. 4 before traveling to face Peru on Sept. 9 and currently sits in fifth place in the CONMEBOL standings with 24 points in 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying. Almirón has started 61 of his 68 appearances for Paraguay and recorded eight goals and six assists since his debut on Sept. 9, 2015.

Brennan was named to the U.S. U-20 Men's National Team for two friendlies against Morocco on Sept. 5 and Sept. 7 in San Pedro del Pinatar Spain. This is the final camp for the squad before the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, which take place Sept. 27-Oct. 19 in Chile. Brennan has made eight appearances and scored two goals with the U-20 side.

Dominik Chong Qui was called up to the U.S. U-19 Men's National Team for a training camp from Sept. 1-8 in Fayetteville, Georgia. The left back has made six appearances with the U.S. U-18s.

Hernández will join Venezuela for a pair of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers at Argentina on Sept. 4 and at home against Colombia on Sept. 9. Venezuela sits in seventh place in the CONMEBOL standings with 18 points heading into the last two matchdays in 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying. Hernández has tallied one goal and three assists in 33 matches with La Vinotinto.

Hibbert received his first call-up to Canada and will join the squad for two international friendlies at Romania on Sept. 5 and at Wales on Sept. 9. The 21-year-old has made three starts for Atlanta this season and earned his first clean sheet on Aug. 23 against Toronto FC.

Lobjanidze will travel to Georgia for a pair of home FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Turkiye on Sept. 4 and Bulgaria on Sept. 7. The winger has made 40 appearances and scored four goals with the national team since his debut in 2017.

Miranchuk returns to Russia's National Team for two friendlies against Jordan on Sept. 4 and at Qatar on Sept. 7. The midfielder has made 46 appearances and scored eight goals for the national team since his debut in 2015.

Sanchez was called up to the U.S. U-17 Men's National Team for a training camp in Noordwijk, Netherlands, where the U.S. will play two friendlies against the Netherlands on Sept. 5 and Sept. 8. The group continues its preparations for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup, which will be held in Qatar from Nov. 3-27. Sanchez has made five appearances for the U-17 side.

Slisz joins Poland for two FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers at the Netherlands on Sept. 4 and home against Finland on Sept. 7. The defensive midfielder has totaled 17 appearances with Poland since 2021.

Atlanta United returns to action Saturday, Sept. 13 when it hosts Columbus Crew at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET).







