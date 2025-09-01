Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

Published on September 1, 2025

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO FIRE FC BEGINS HOMESTAND WITH EASTERN CONFERENCE CLASH AGAINST NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION

Chicago Fire FC returns home for two matches against Eastern Conference rivals, beginning with New England Revolution on Saturday, Sept. 6 at SeatGeek Stadium.

The Fire are back from a week off following the rescheduling of their match against Inter Miami CF. With seven matches remaining in the regular season - four of them at home - Chicago is 11-10-6, good for 10th in a highly competitive East. But the Men in Red have two games in hand on their nearest rivals, the New York Red Bulls, for the last spot in the playoff race, and a crucial match against 11th place New England on Saturday.

New England will arrive in Bridgeview with a mountain to climb, eight points behind the Fire in 11th place. Their last match against Charlotte FC Saturday night at Gillette Stadium was a close affair for much of the 90 minutes played. Forward Ignatius Ganato tallied in the 24th minute to respond to an early Charlotte goal. But the visitors got a late winner, as Idan Toklomati's 87th minute strike gave Charlotte an eighth consecutive victory in league play.

Saturday's match will be the 74th regular season meeting between Chicago and New England, making the Revolution the Fire's second-most played opponent in their history behind Columbus. Chicago has a 27-25-21 edge all time in 73 games against New England, including a 17-8-12 record at home.

Chicago's match against New England is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. It will be transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English) and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia App (Spanish). A replay will be available on Marquee Sports Network on Monday, Sept. 8 at 10 p.m. CT.

Game Information

CHICAGO FIRE FC (11-10-6, 39 points) vs. New England Revolution (8-13-7, 31 points)

Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025

SeatGeek Stadium - Bridgeview, Ill.

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. NE: (27-25-21)

Last Game vs. NE: May 4, 2024 (0-1 L) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at NE: March 23, 2024 (1-1 D) - Gillette Stadium - Foxborough, Mass. (MaFirtch Recap)

Media Information:

Game Notes for Chicago Fire FC's match against New England Revolution will be available here on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 - Homegrown midfielder Brian Gutiérrez has recorded four goal contributions in eight league matches played against New England. Of those four, three are assists, also the second highest tally of any player on either roster in the series, behind Fire nemesis Carles Gil. Another good performance against the longtime Eastern Conference rivals could prove crucial in the ongoing playoff race.

12 - André Franco's debut in Chicago's match against Philadelphia on Aug. 23 was the 12th time a Fire player made his first appearance in Major League Soccer this season. The mark is the second highest in Fire history, tied with the 2020 squad. The addition of Viktor Radojević during the summer transfer window, as well as the continuing development of Chicago Fire Academy players like Vitaliy Hlyut, could tie or break the record of 13 debuts set in 2005.

50 - Chicago has scored 50 goals this season, the most since recording 55 in 2019. The number is no easy feat, as only seven seasons prior to 2025 have featured 50 or more goals scored. Even playoff teams like the 2008 and 2009 - both of which ended in Conference Finals appearances - did not tally as much. At the current rate, the 2025 Chicago Fire is on track to score 62 goals this season, the second highest total behind the 67 scored in 2000.







