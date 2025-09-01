LAFC Falls 2-1 to San Diego FC at BMO Stadium

LAFC saw its three-game unbeaten streak in MLS play snapped with a 2-1 home loss to San Diego FC on Sunday night at BMO Stadium. A crowd of 22,937 was in attendance to see Son Heung-Min make his home debut for LAFC, but the home side was unable to claim the win.

The crowd seemed to buoy LAFC early on as Denis Bouanga gave the home side a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute with his 90th goal for the club in all competitions. David Martínez was credited with the assist on the goal, collecting the ball in midfield and lofting a left-footed pass over the San Diego defense for the streaking Bouanga. Bouanga let the ball bounce once before deftly clipping his shot over the goalkeeper and into the net, making the score 1-0 in favor of LAFC.

Bouanga would go close again 10 minutes later, but it was San Diego who was next to get on the scoreboard, tying the score in the 33rd minute. Following a quick interplay in midfield, Anders Dreyer played Hirving Lozano in and the Mexican international's shot deflected off LAFC defender Nkosi Tafari and past Hugo Lloris, to tie the score at 1-1.

LAFC would continue to threaten the San Diego defense with Bouanga, Son and Artem Smolyakov all having chances before the end of the first half.

After the break, less than a minute after a low cross from Smolyakov slid just wide of the far post, San Diego went in front thanks to another quick strike goal. A long ball from San Diego captain Jeppe Tverskov found the run of Dreyer down the right. Dreyer entered the box and eluded the challenges of Smolyakov and Eddie Segura before hitting a low, left-footed shot that deflected off Smolyakov and into the net, giving the visitors a 2-1 advantage in the 66th minute.

Over the game's final 24 minutes plus stoppage time, LAFC outshot San Diego 9-1 but were unable to find an equalizer. In the 78th minute, Son hit the post with a curling shot and in stoppage time Nathan Ordaz was unable to direct a Bouanga cross on target from close range, sealing the full three points for San Diego.

With the loss, LAFC is now 11-7-8 on the season for 41 points, leaving the club in fifth place in the Western Conference standings. LAFC is back in action following the international break, on Saturday, September 13, when the club travels north to take on the San Jose Earthquakes at Levi's Stadium. That game is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 p.m. PT and can be seen live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with radio coverage available on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN LA app, and 980 AM La Mera Mera.

NOTES

With the loss, LAFC is now 11-7-8 on the season including an 8-4-2 mark at home.

In all competitions this year, LAFC is 13-4-4 at BMO Stadium.

Denis Bouanga's goal in the 15th minute was his team-best 15th in the league this season and 21 in all competitions. He is now five goals shy of becoming the first player in MLS history to score 20 or more goals in three consecutive seasons.

Bouanga now has 90 goals in 142 career games with LAFC, leaving him three goals shy of equaling Carlos Vela's club record of 93 goals scored in an LAFC shirt.

David Martínez was credited with the assist on Bouanga's goal. That was his second of the season.

Son Heung-Min and Ryan Porteous each made their BMO Stadium debuts in the game while for Porteous it was his first-ever start for LAFC.

Mathieu Choinière started his first league game at home for LAFC. He debuted for the club in the Leagues Cup finale against Tigres and played in all three games during the club's recent road trip prior to tonight.







